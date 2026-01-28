Oppo K15 Series tipped for India launch with massive battery and 80W charging

The Oppo K15 series is set to debut in India as the successor to the popular Oppo K13 and K13x 5G launched in 2025. The Oppo K15 India launch has been confirmed through Flipkart teasers and official Oppo microsites. Oppo will upgrade its popular K brand to the K15 series, which will replace the popular K13 and K13x 5G phones released in India in 2025. With the Oppo K15 India launch expected in February, the brand is targeting the sub-Rs 20,000 segment aggressively.

Oppo K15 price in India

The Oppo K15 price in India is expected to fall between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000, making it a strong value option in the mid-range segment. Exclusivity on Flipkart, sales to be made in February and after-await the full specs. The Oppo K15 Flipkart listing confirms exclusive online availability for Indian buyers. Positioned as a leading Oppo mid-range phone for 2026, the K15 series targets students and professionals who prioritise battery life and performance.

Oppo K15 Series: Design evolution

Compared to its predecessor, the Oppo K15 vs K13 comparison highlights a larger battery, faster charging and a more premium camera design. The teased design has a unique pill-shaped camera island with two rear sensors and an LED flash, breaking away with the larger modules to have a cleaner look. Flat edges enhance single hand grip with colour choices possibly being similar to the icy Purple and Prism Black of the K13. Its size is about 6.7 inches as its predecessor with the promise of a modern style that is both stylish and durable.

Oppo K15 specifications: Expected power and display upgrades

Leaked Oppo K15 specifications suggest major upgrades in performance and display quality over the previous generation. After the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the K13 5G, the Oppo K15 will have to rise to a Snapdragon 7-series or a MediaTek-based Dimensity 8300 chipset to enjoy the enhanced advantages of multitasking and gaming. Combined with 8GB+ RAM and 128GB+ storage, it is aimed at ordinary power users. The AMOLED display will probably have 120Hz refresh and 1,200 nits brightness and could perhaps have LTPO technology to be even more energy-efficient.

Oppo K15 battery with flash charging

The Oppo K15 battery is tipped to be a massive 7,000mAh unit, aimed at delivering up to two days of usage on a single charge. The long battery life has been maintained by Oppo with a likely 7,000mAh battery add, matching or surpassing the 2-day battery life of the K13. 80W SuperVOOC will restore it in less than 40 minutes, which is suitable in on-the-go lifestyles. Anticipate no overheating during gaming sessions.

Camera and software

There is an indication of a 50MP primary Sony camera with OIS, ultrawide secondary and 16MP selfie camera to enable diverse photography. It is based on the Android 16 version but runs the ColorOS 15 operating system, which should provide AI features such as portrait editing and gesture controls, and has 3 years of OS updates.





