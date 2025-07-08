Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Price, value, and which one is better?

The two latest releases in the Indian smartphone market are the Oppo Reno 14 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3. Although both are aimed at users who want premium experience, they can be distinguished by their prices and features and value offer. So, here goes the comparison between Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3 to enable you to make conclusions on which phone will give you more for your money.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Price

The price of Oppo Reno 14 Pro begins at Rs. 49,999, which is a big discount compared to the Nothing Phone 3, which costs Rs. 79,999. The Nothing Phone 3 has a number of features also present in mid-range phones, and it costs a lot more, so whether the product has its price-performance ratio or not remains questionable. The Reno 14 Pro has flagship-level features and a much more affordable price.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Display

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: 6.83-inch LTPS OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 3: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits brightness.

Though both phones support smooth 120Hz display, nothing phone 3 has a better brightness that allows it to be easier to use under direct sunlight. Nevertheless, Oppo has a bigger and high-resolution display, which allows immersive media and gaming purposes.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Build and design

Oppo: Flat-frame design, Velvet Glass back, 100% recycled aluminium.

Nothing: Glyph Matrix with 489 LEDs, customisable Glyph Button.

The design of Oppo is environmentally sound, elegant and has a texturing finish that looks premium. Nothing Glyph Matrix is interactive and quite visually stunning but it is mostly stuck in the space of notifications and aesthetics. The type of design here lies in either preference of sustainability and the frames of subtlety or of bold and customisable designs.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Performance and processing power

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8450.

Nothing Phone 3: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

Both chipsets perform well, and are efficient, however, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is present in the less expensive phones, and as a result, the price of Nothing Phone 3 would be more difficult to justify. Combined with competitive pricing, the Reno 14 Pro provides more value to the majority of users thanks to its processor.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Battery and charging

Feature Oppo Reno 14 Pro Nothing Phone 3 Battery Capacity 6,200mAh 5,500mAh Wired Charging 80W 65W Wireless Charging 50W 15W Reverse Wireless — 5W

Oppo has a bigger battery and a quicker wired/wireless charging. Nothing provided even better flexibility in charging thanks to reverse wireless, but it has a smaller battery, which might not last as long among heavy users.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Camera hardware

Oppo: Quad 50MP setup, including a periscope lens for enhanced zoom and versatility.

Nothing: Triple 50MP setup, with optical zoom and ultra-wide, but no periscope lens.

This secondary sensor on Oppo gives more shooting capabilities and a more adaptable system, which is why it is a superior choice when selecting a camera device by a photography enthusiast.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Software experience and AI features

Oppo: AI-based features like Game Highlights and smart battery optimisation.

Nothing: Focus on visual interaction through the UI and Glyph interface.

The AI pack of Oppo serves a practical purpose by maximising gaming performance and battery time, and the distinct interface of Nothing is more of a decoration than a functional improvement. Oppo is preferred to those users, who like the smart functionality that enhances everyday use.

Conclusion: Which one is better?

In terms of price, features, and value-wise comparisons, Oppo Reno 14 Pro is a good choice of most users. It offers flagship-level hardware, with a big high-resolution screen, super-powerful battery, flexible cameras, and useful AI at a fraction of the cost to buy. Nothing Phone 3 does not come cheap and fails to justify its high price tag due to limited practical use compared to the extensive yet powerful display and design that this device presents. Among the buyers who are opting to get the highest price to performance ratio and overall performance, the Reno 14 Pro standout winner.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.