Oppo Reno 14 5G diwali edition: GlowShift technology for colour changing back panel

Oppo has introduced a new product, the Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition, in India, loaded with new GlowShift technology that gives a smartphone design a fresh new dimension. In this special edition, it features the festive spirit with a beautiful heat-sensitive colour changing back panel that changes colour between black and gold based on the temperature of the user. Read further to know about the technology, its advantages, costs, and implications to the users.

Oppo Reno 14: What is GlowShift Technology?

Oppo has a heat-changing color changing innovation called GlowShift. The back of the smart phone also adapts its deep, festive black shade into a glossy gold, depending on the temperature, especially the body heat of the user. A complex process that uses six layers and nine-layer lamination makes this effect possible in order to enable smooth, stable colour transitions in response to temperature range.

In particular, the back is black below 28 degrees Celsius and shifts between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius and is completely gold above 35 degrees Celsius. According to Oppo, this transformation could be sustained throughout this or even more than 10,000 cycles, which guarantees durability and a long-lasting novel effect. GlowShift technology is interactive giving the user a live design element which renders their phone aesthetically engaging and distinctive.

Reno 14: Design inspired by Indian festivities

The design of the Reno 14 Diwali Edition is inspired by Indian cultural motifs such as a mandala that represents harmony, a peacock that represents prosperity, and flame-shaped accents that represent Diwali diyas. The black and gold colour scheme effectively embodies the theme of the festival that is the light conquering the darkness.

The phone is also characterised by an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Oppo’s All-Round Armour architecture, and is strong against drops and dust. Measuring only 7.42mm, weighing 187g, it is elegant and yet has a practical life span. The phone has IP66, IP68, and IP69 water, dust-proof certifications making it resistant regardless of the setting.

Reno 14: Specifications and features

Here are the specifications and features of the Oppo Reno 14 5G.

Display and performance

The 1.5K AMOLED display is 6.59 inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz and high peak brightness of 1,200 nits which provide it with sharp visuals and scrolls smoothly. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, with the support of up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which offers stable performance in daily functions and video games.

The phone is powered by ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, and has Oppo GenAI features, such as AI Translate and AI VoiceScribe, to make its use more comfortable and productive.

Camera and battery highlights

Photography lovers receive a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main camera, 50MPable telephoto camera with optical zoom of 3.5x and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The 50MP front selfie camera is also an impressive camera, which makes it possible to take amazing self-portraits and even video calls.

Reno 14 Diwali Edition comes with a big 6,000mAh battery that is supported by an 80W SuperVOOC fast charge to have a long battery life and charge it quickly on hectic days.

Oppo Reno 14 5G: Pricing and offers

The cost of Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is currently Rs39999 8GB + 256GB version but during festivals it is reduced to Rs36999. The phone is available on Amazon, Flipkart, on the Oppo official store and in a mix of no-cost six-month EMI available in a few selected offline retailers. Customers will also get a cashback offer of up to Rs 3,000 on credit cards and exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

Other privileges are three months of Google One 2TB cloud storage and Gemini Advanced support in addition to six months of premium access to 10 popular OTT apps under Jio prepaid plans. Oppo is also doing cash prize competitions and providing extended warranties with the sale.

The GlowShift technology provides a magic touch and feel to the possession of the Reno 14 Diwali Edition. It gives its users the chance to show a special relationship with their device, as colors will change automatically with the temperature of the body and surroundings. This innovation goes beyond the fixed phone colours, as they are brought to life as a moving canvas of mood and moment. To the users, it translates to having a phone, which is personal, special and which is directly related to the Indian festival of lights. It has high-end specifications, solid construction, and excellent deals, which make Oppo Glowshift Reno 14 a new standard of celebratory edition smartphones.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.