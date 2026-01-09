Oppo Reno 15 series launched in India: Which Oppo Reno 15 model should you buy?

The Oppo Reno 15 series launches in India in early 2026 with four models Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15C bringing massive batteries, IP69 durability and flagship-grade cameras. Oppo starts 2026 with the release of the Reno 15 series in India, offering four models including Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15C which are powered by massive batteries, superlens and can endure the durability of IP69 without sacrificing the power needed by creators. The Oppo Reno 15 India launch marks the brand’s biggest mid-premium push of 2026, targeting creators, gamers and power users.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Striking HoloFusion design revolution

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini targets users who want flagship cameras and performance in a compact 6.32-inch form factor. The Reno 15 has four models including the vanilla Reno 15, the Reno 15 Pro, the Reno 15 Pro Mini and the Reno 15C. Each of the four models is accompanied with a fresh redesigned design of the camera module, which resembles predecessor models of iPhone Pro. The new devices do have a new ring-like surround of the module, which produces a soft halo effect when lit up.

The iPhone-like ring-surround camera modules with halo glow, aerospace aluminum frames, and 3D shimmer HoloFusion glass backs on Sunset Gold/Cocoa Brown (Pro), Glacier White ribbon (Pro Mini), or Aurora/Twilight Blues are also introduced under the Reno 15 series. The 6.78" Victus 2 AMOLED and base/Pro Mini's 6.59"/6.32 7i panels and C all reached 120Hz fluid scrolls- ideally suited to one-handed selfies.

According to Oppo, the Reno 15 series features a three-dimensional look of the glass back panels, which can be created with Oppo new HoloFusion Technology. The frames of Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro mini are formed by Aluminium of aerospace grade.

As far as colours are concerned, the Reno 15 Pro is available in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown, whereas the Pro Mini has Cocoa Brown and a ribbon pattern by HoloFusion and a Glacier White. The default Reno 15 is offered in the Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue. Reno 15c is in the colors of Twilight Blue and Afterglow pink.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Triple 200MP/50MP camera arsenal

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a 200MP triple camera system, Dimensity 8450 chipset and IP69-rated durability for heavy creators. At the front, the three devices are supplied with AMOLED displays. Both the vanilla Reno 15 and the Reno 15 Pro have a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i protection or Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection respectively. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, conversely, has a 6.32-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Reno 15c has a 6.57-inch AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pro/Pro Mini has 200MP main snap/50MP 3.5x tele/50MP ultrawide, hybrid zoom, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP ultrawide selfies, and 50MP ultrawide with base Reno 50MP main/tele/8MP UW.

With its 200MP main sensor, the Reno 15 Pro positions itself as one of the most powerful 200MP camera phones in India. In the case of optics, the Reno 15 Pro has two 200-megapixel main cameras, 50-megapixel 3.5x portrait telephoto cameras, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide lenses, whereas the Reno 15 Pro Mini has the same three cameras, except with the 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini aim to be the best camera phones for creators with telephoto portraits, ultra-wide selfies and AI-enhanced video.

Reno 15 is equipped with a 50 megapixels main camera, 50 megapixels 3.5x telephoto camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide camera. The Reno 15c has a main sensor with a 50-megapixel. Each of the four phones is equipped with a new 50-megapixel selfie camera, and Oppo claims that it will be able to capture ultra-wide selfies.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Dimensity/Snapdragon

The Oppo reno 15 Pro and 15 Pro Mini under the hood share the MediaTek dimensity 8450 SOC. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is used in vanilla Reno 15. Reno 15c, on the other, has the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Dimensity 8450 chipset powers the Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini, delivering sustained performance for gaming and 4K video editing.

Oppo Reno 15 specifications include 120Hz AMOLED displays, up to 200MP cameras, Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets, and 80W fast charging. Dimensity 8450 (Pro/Pro Mini) makes multitasking with Adreno GPU Genshin Impact, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (base) / 6 Gen 1 (C) is capable of daily AI edits through free Perplexity Pro. Long life batteries: 6,500mAh (base), 6,200mAh (Pro/Mini), 7,000mAh (C) all 80W flash charge to full in about 35 mins, 2 day unplugged shoots.

The Oppo Reno 15C stands out with a massive 7,000mAh battery, making it ideal for battery-focused buyers. The Reno 15 will have a 6,500mAh battery pack, whereas the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini have 6,200mAh batteries. The biggest battery is the Reno 15c which comes with a 7,000mAh battery. The four devices can fast charge up to 80W. Out of the box, all four devices operate under Android 16 based on ColorOS 16.

Battery and ColorOS 16: AI smart everyday magic

All Oppo Reno 15 models support 80W fast charging, delivering a full charge in around 35 minutes. The Reno 15C qualifies as a true 7000mAh battery phone, built for multi-day usage without anxiety. Running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, the Reno 15 series introduces AI-powered smoothness and ecosystem features. ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16, offers Luminous/Trinity Engines to provide stutter-free editing of 4K content, zero-latency scrolling, and ecosystem sync (phones/tablets/PC), as well as Z-axis haptics, IR blaster, and in-screen fingerprint. With IP69 certification, the Reno 15 series ranks among the most durable IP69-rated smartphones in its segment.

Oppo Reno 15 price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 price in India starts at Rs34,999 and goes up to Rs72,999 depending on the model and storage configuration.

Model Base Price (12GB/256GB) Top Variant Target Buyer Reno 15 Rs45,999 Rs53,999 (12/512) Everyday creators Reno 15C Rs34,999 (8/256) Rs37,999 (12/256) Battery marathoners Reno 15 Pro Mini Rs59,999 Rs64,999 (12/512) Compact pros Reno 15 Pro Rs67,999 Rs72,999 (12/512) Flagship hunters

Reno 15 series redefines mid-premium with telephoto flair and tank-like builds grab via sales for unboxed reviews rivaling Realme 16 Pro. With its cameras, battery life and durability, the Reno 15 series makes a strong case as one of the best mid-premium smartphones of 2026.

