Perplexity AI Comet Vs Chrome: AI-First vs traditional browsing

The Comet Browser by perplexity AI, is creating a splash with its fully integrated, AI-enabled browsing experience. The innovation is a sharp contrast with the add-on-based AI service of Google Chrome. Both the browsers have the Chromium engine and the speed of loading pages and standard web navigation are comparable. Nevertheless, the built-in AI assistant and agentic functionality of the Comet (a cross-tab data comparisons and workflow automation) adds occasional overhead. Users have reported that executing any two or more AI-powered tasks in Comet may cause an increase in RAM usage and moderate or severe CPU spikes, particularly when the sidebar AI is actively summarising, automating activities, or content. All these activities may make Comet a little slow and unresponsive compared to Chrome when it is loaded with a lot of traffic.

Chrome, conversely, is much better optimised to be fast and use fewer resources, particularly when it comes to conventional browsing. In most cases, Chrome is also faster in switching tabs and consumes less resources without native AI executing in the background. This is an analysis of Perplexity AI Comet Vs Chrome, why Comet is being known as smarter than Chrome, which is what has been confirmed by some new technology reviews and browser comparisons.

What makes Comet smarter?

The smarts of Comet rely on the agentic AI assistant which is permanently located in the sidebar. In contrast to Chrome, which uses independent extensions or Gemini, a chatbot in a pop-out window, Comet automatically outlines articles, automates transactions, writes emails, and compares information in-between tabs. Since Comet keeps the entire context in mind, its users have a possibility to navigate between tasks or research without losing the track of the open projects or the content of the websites.

One of the most notable ones is a multi-step workflow. An example is that Comet can scan multiple eCommerce tabs and automatically generate shopping lists, make bookings, or write content--all under user instructions. The ecosystem of Chrome forces the use of a few extensions or even some manual steps to get the same effect.

Perplexity AI Comet Vs Chrome

The Comet is based on the Chromium open-source platform which Chrome is based on and thus the user is provided with a familiar interface and access to the Chrome extensions. Nonetheless, in the part where Chrome is still using old tabs and manual navigation as its main features Comet substitutes them with AI-based workspaces and a single search bar which can offer instant summaries, images and suggest actions to take. This AI-first interface is aimed at users who desire the browser to be proactive in helping them be productive, research and create content.

Chrome remains the favorite of people who like to have the control of the page directly, huge extension libraries and the traditional page-based experience. Its new features such as Gemini Overviews are more evolutionary and are not the mainstays of the interface as optional side bars.

Perplexity AI Comet Vs Chrome: Why is Comet better than Chrome?

The strengths of Comet can be seen particularly among researchers, professionals and content creators who deal with complex online workflows. It is significantly more than a simple browsing tool due to its capability to organise projects, remember the context of the numerous tabs, automate emails and social posts and generate summaries. To such folks, Comet may be less tab-jugging and more simplified everyday productivity.

Comet is also ideal among researchers, professionals and content creators handling complex workflows.

It plans projects, retains context between numerous tabs, automates emails and social posts and summaries.

Comet makes life easier and helps save on tab-jugging and simplifies routine tasks.

Chrome can be more appropriate in terms of the stability and ease of use of casual users or those who want to integrate AI in bits.

Since Comet is built on Chromium, it is compatible with almost every Chrome extension, and can easily be migrated without reconfiguration.

Users can add extensions in Chrome such as password managers, note clippers, and ad blockers to Comet itself.

The heavy use of AI in Comet automates the workflows and enhances productivity at the expense of increased battery and resources consumption.

Chrome is also faster, lighter and consumes less power on casual browsing without AI multi-tasking.

Conversely, casual users or people who wish to integrate AI bit by bit with extensions might still find the stability and the simplicity of Chrome to be more appropriate to their packages. Because Comet is based on Chromium, it supports nearly all Chrome extensions. During migration, you can import your current extensions for immediate use, ensuring vital tools like password managers, note clippers, ad blockers, dev utilities, and more are ready from day one. There’s no need to re-download or reconfigure extensions—Comet maintains compatibility and continuity.

The intelligent AI workflow and multitask capabilities of Perplexity AI Comet provide time-saving and longer productivity, which leads to the trade-off of battery and performance being valuable to researchers, writers, and professionals requiring agentic assistance embedded in their browser. In the case of casual browsing, though, Chrome is the less heavy, faster and less battery-intensive option. Perplexity Comet challenges the limits of what an internet browser is capable of as it is an attempt to make AI an active participant in workflow and decision making. Where Chrome is a robust and dependable Internet browser to billions, Comet offers a smarter, context-sensitive response to customers who require agentic AI assistance to be an integrated component of their web experience.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.