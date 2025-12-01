Poco expands F8 Flagship lineup while confirming HyperOS 3 global rollout

With the introduction of the F8 series, Poco has added to its flagship portfolio, but at the same time introduced an extensive global rollout plan of HyperOS 3, the Android 16-based operating system of the company. HyperOS 3, first introduced in September, and already included with Xiaomi 17 series products, is a major advance in the software strategy of Poco. It has outlined a staged upgrade experience to all of its devices, which means that customers at flagship all the way to budgetary levels get the best features of the latest operating system across early 2026.

HyperOS 3 rollout timeline

HyperOS 3 is already pre-installed on the new Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, which makes the two the flagship carriers of the new operating system. Poco has however adopted a well planned implementation timetable to help it roll out its various products. The upgrade will first be applied to the Poco F7 series and Poco X7 family, and it will start being distributed in November 2025. This initial release is evidence of Poco being interested in providing its users with the latest software, who had invested in flagship devices of the last generation.

The second will follow in December 2025, and will bring more devices into the Poco F, M, and C lines, greatly increasing access to HyperOS 3. The last stage, which will cover the period between December 2025 and March 2026, includes the remaining models, such as the tablet range of Poco, which is the Poco Pad, Poco Pad X1, and Poco Pad M1, to enable a holistic upgrade of the ecosystem to all types of devices.

What's new in HyperOS 3: Design and AI integration

HyperOS 3 is a new visual design with the focus on the innovation of user experience and artificial intelligence. The most noticeable design feature is HyperIsland, the pill-shaped alert of Poco that is based on the Dynamic Island of Apple. This interactive system of notifications will bring the alerts to the top of the screen, which is more fluid and creates a more intuitive layer of interaction, as opposed to the traditional notification systems.

The functional aspect of the operating system is based on AI capabilities to increase productivity and content generation. HyperAI proposes the strongest writing tools that can rewrite texts in various tones and styles to meet the needs of users who must use multiple communication methods. The smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode allow people to make more content rich and context aware without hand work.

HyperOS 3: AI-Powered audio and visual enhancements

The AI of HyperOS 3 can be applied not only to text but also to audio and visual. AI Speech Recognition is a game changer in any workflow of audio recording, audio to text transcription, and automatically generated summaries- especially to journalists, content creators, and people that handle interviews and meetings. This characteristic saves a lot of time in post-recording editing and also enhances accessibility to those people who depend on transcriptions.

Visually, HyperOS 3 also provides AI Dynamic Wallpapers and AI Cinematic Lock Screen, which means that still pictures can be turned into motion pictures. This aspect makes the lockscreen experience visually dynamic, moving the image beyond a static visual aspect to develop interesting and personalised visual displays.

HyperOS 3: Device-Specific rollout schedule

First Wave (November 2025):

Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro, F7, X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, X7 Pro and X7 are the first to adopt the entirely HyperOS 3 meaning that users of flagships have the newest features on their devices.

Second Wave (December 2025):

Poco F6 Pro, F6, X6 Pro, X6, M7, M6 Pro, M6, and C75 broadens the upgrade base to include users with a mid-range and budget users, with HyperOS 3.

Third Wave (December 2025 – March 2026):

The full upgrade to the ecosystem would include the Poco F5 Pro, F5, X6, M7 Pro 5G, C85 and tablet lineup (Poco Pad, Poco Pad X1, Poco Pad M1) so that consumers of all price brackets and form factors will have the latest operating system.

Preparatory steps for Poco users

As a rollout will be spread across several quarters, and depending on the region and carrier, users are advised to expect progressive availability, depending on their place of geographic residence and network provider. In their preparation policy, Poco suggests several measures to be taken prior to installing HyperOS 3 to have a comfortable upgrade process. Data backup guards against unplanned problems, and providing sufficient storage space, such as 2-3GB of free storage, will guard against installation failure. The simplest way to begin updating when an over-the-air (OTA) notification is available is by monitoring the same under Settings in order to ensure that the notification is received by the particular device model and in the particular area.



