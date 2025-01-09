Poco X7 series launching today: Check expected price, livestream and more

Popular gaming brand in smartphones, POCO is launching its X7 series in India on January 9. The launch event will be live-streamed at 5:30 PM on POCO India's official YouTube channel. POCO has announced that the new smartphones would be available for purchase in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Advertisment

POCO X7 Series: Overview

The POCO X7 series features two models: the POCO X7 5G and the X7 Pro 5G. POCO has shared some exciting details about the Pro model just before the launch. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset and will come with a long-lasting 6550mAh carbon-silicon battery.

What’s more, it will be the first smartphone in India to run on Xiaomi’s Android 15-based HyperOS 2 interface, offering a fresh and advanced user experience.

Advertisment

POCO X7 5G Features

The standard POCO X7 5G model comes with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera that has optical image stabilization. It has a curved display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and uses We Touch Display 2.0 technology. The device is also rated IP69 for dust and water resistance to protect it from all kinds of environments.

POCO X7 series: Expected specifications

Advertisment

POCO X7 Pro 5G

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Advertisment

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide

Front camera: 20MP

RAM: Up to 12GB

Advertisment

Storage: Up to 512GB

Battery: 6550 mAh

Charging: 90W wired

Advertisment

Poco X7 5G

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Advertisment

RAM: Up to 12GB

Front camera: 20MP

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP macro

Storage: Up to 512GB

Battery: 5110 mAh

Charging: 45W wired