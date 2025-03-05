Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: What makes the phone Lite?

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is the latest model in the Realme 14 series. It has recently arrived in India. It is expected to serve the mid-range smartphone market. Expandable storage is a feature of the Realme 14 Pro Lite that isn't as well-known to people. Users can increase capacity to 1 TB by using the device's microSD slot. Users who require additional capacity for apps, pictures, and videos may find this option especially helpful. Read further to know in detail about the phone.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: What makes it special?

The strong Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset that powers the Realme 14 Pro Lite might not be as effective as the more advanced processors found in the Pro or Pro+ models. Unlike the triple or quad-camera systems featured in higher-end versions, it features a dual-camera arrangement with a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. Up to 256 GB of storage is available on the phone, which is respectable for a mid-range model but less than what is offered by more expensive versions. It offers good battery life with a 5,200 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, while more expensive models might charge even more quickly.

The gadget will run on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15, the most recent version of the Android operating system, and features a Snapdragon Chipset, HyperImage+ camera, and a large 120Hz OLED panel. This device, which can be bought on Flipkart and the Realme website, also incorporates NextAI features.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: Technical Details

A huge 6.7-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with this gadget.

Additionally, it has a remarkable 2,000 nit peak brightness. It has Gorilla Glass 7i for protection.

Built on a 4nm design, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset is the powerhouse here. It has a storage configuration and 8GB+256GB of RAM.

Its 5,200 mAh capacity cell on the battery front allows for 45W rapid charging. AI Smart Removal is one of the several NextAI functions that are included with the gadget.

The gadgets have connectivity features like USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G sports a large 50MP OIS primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 32MP front camera for selfies, and an IP65 rating.

Why should you consider buying the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G ?

For those seeking a powerful and reasonably priced smartphone, the Realme 14 Pro Lite is an excellent option. Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance. The phone is smart and feature-packed! It provides plenty of storage with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. For those who enjoy photography, it has a front camera that ranges from 50 MP to 32 MP, depending on the model, a 64 MP or 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. Capture every detail with a pro-grade camera setup!

Cost and Additional Information

In India, the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G starts at Rs 21,999. There are two models available: the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 21,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 23,999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of free EMI choices for a maximum of nine months. The device may be bought on the Realme website, Flipkart, and other retail partners. Glass Purple and Glass Gold are the two color options for the phone.