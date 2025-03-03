Realme One Ultra Thing phone from Realme: Learn More

Realme is expected to launch its "Ultra" brand smartphone with innovative features and camera capabilities at MWC 2025. The company has started sharing teasers, features, and photography samples of the new phone on social networking platform X. Their post on X has created excitement around. This "One Ultra Thing" will be unveiled by Realme at MWC 2025. It starts today, on March 3, 2025. Realme 14 Pro series comprising the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models will also be launched worldwide at the event. The "One Ultra Thing" is expected to come with advanced camera technology to deliver a DSLR-like experience. So basically a phone with a camera that has capabilities of a DSLR camera. Read further to know more about the upcoming Realme One Ultra Thing.

With its huge sensor and advanced zoom capabilities, the new smartphone offers interesting advancements in mobile photography. Because of this, it might revolutionize the smartphone market. Particularly for those who are passionate about photography, Realme's emphasis on camera performance may help it differentiate itself from rivals. If this idea proves to be successful, it might establish a new standard for smartphone cameras, influencing mobile photography going forward and encouraging other companies to follow suit.

"ONE ULTRA THING is arriving soon.#realmeMWC2025 #TechDrivesStyleThrives," reads one such post. The post also has a teaser clip that shows the huge circular camera module with three camera sensors, one of them appearing to be a periscope unit, and a box with the "Ultra" brand name on it.

The Realme One Ultra Thing phone from Realme

The phone in question is the first Ultra phone from the company, and as can be expected, its camera quality will be its primary selling point. The company has also shown a few more details, such as in another post, to make it clearer. This includes a specially designed 1-inch sensor with Sony's Hyperimage+ technology. Although specifics have not yet been revealed, Realme has highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) developments that will improve the camera experience.

The Realme Ultra camera

The device features a 1-inch Sony sensor with a 10x optical zoom capability, which is expected to deliver DSLR-level photography performance.

The camera setup includes a customized sensor with Hyperimage+ technology, enhancing image quality and zoom capabilities.

The aperture range is between f/1.4 to f/1.5, providing excellent low-light performance and depth control.

The company has also published a couple of camera samples that have been captured with the Ultra phone. Based on the details released, one of them is 234mm and, if calculation is accurate, has a 10x zoom optical. Realme has truly confirmed the 10x telephoto lens of the upcoming Ultra smartphone. Some AI-powered features, including AI Video Eraser and AI Retoucher, will also be available on the phone.

The expectation for Realme's "One Ultra Thing" is huge. It is set to make news at MWC 2025 with its new camera technology. At Least we are expecting it! Featuring a large Sony sensor, advanced zoom, and AI-powered enhancements, this device could change the way smartphone photography works. We can’t wait to know more about the phone! Although it is still a concept, it gives a glimpse into the future of mobile imaging and the exciting possibilities ahead.



