Realme GT 8 Pro Camera_ The 200MP telephoto powerhouse for sharp images

The Realme GT 8 Pro has made a splash with the official introduction of one of the boldest camera phones of the flagship 2025 in India. Camera is one of the most distinguished feature of the smartphone. SmartPrice has already enabled hands-on access early enough so that camera enthusiasts can take a closer peek of what its ground-breaking 200MP telephoto sensor can offer. Read further to know all details of the Realme GT 8 Pro camera.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Triple camera setup

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a functional triple rear camera system, with the following:

A 50Mp sony IMX906 primary sensor with high details,

50MP ultra-wide camera with wide shots, and

An eye-catching 200MP telephoto lens, which is the largest telephoto sensor on a Realme phone, with the ability to zoom over long distances without losing clarity on capturing the light.

The telephoto has a large sensor with 1/1.56 inch, f 2.6 aperture and minimum minimum focus distance of 25cm to give the telephoto a better performance in strong low-light photography and a sharp background blur. The GT 8 Pro is upgraded in partnership with Ricoh, improving the camera with vivid options like 12x lossless zoom and distinctive Ricoh GR-inspired filters.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Portrait versatility

The brightest characteristic is the "6X Mode" in the Portrait section that directly utilises the telephoto hardware. This enables users to take portraits at an optical focus that is not easily accessible in smartphone cameras and provides dramatic focus, fine focus of the subject, and the ability to compose in a creative manner at a flagship price.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Image quality

Images captured at 1X, 3X, and 6X are sharp in detail, colors are true, and the foreground and background are distinguished in an impressive way, which is the outcome of the high-resolution optics and intelligent AI adjustment. Telephoto cameras are particularly good in maintaining quality with long focal length, and effectively balancing high resolution and wide dynamic range.

GT 8 Pro: Pro-Grade video and imaging features

The camera of the GT 8 Pro is not only a still camera, but it also offers 4K120fps and 8K30fps recording, Dolby Vision, and advanced log recording, which offers the flexibility of post-processing ability by the professional photographer. GR Mode offers a selection of film simulation tonality, and the modular camera island design is customisable by the user, both firsts in this category at Realme.

We have a new standard in the camera system of the Realme GT 8 Pro in case you are concerned with the innovative zoom, the best-in-class detail capture, and the creative approach to portraits. Keep watching out that more detailed analysis will appear as further comparisons and review will be provided following the launch.



