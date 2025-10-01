Realme GT 8 Pro: Smartphone features swappable camera module

Realme has confirmed that the much-hyped Realme GT 8 Pro smartphone will launch with a distinctive swappable camera module design, which will enable users to design the rear camera island to their liking. Three interchangeable designs of the camera module are shown in the teasers of Realme; those are round, square, and an irregular shape like a robot. They are removable and replaceable by the user, providing some level of customisation never seen before by most smart phones. Read further to know all details about the Realme GT 8 Pro.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Swappable camera module

Realme has also approved that the next Realme GT 8 Pro will also have a swappable camera module that is customisable to the user to design the phone. The new feature has three changeable camera island designs, round module, square and irregular in shape, which has been inspired by robotics. The modules are screwed at the sides, enabling users to effortlessly remove them and replace them, which is a special feature to provide customisation that is otherwise not common with smartphones.

The GT 8 Pro, in addition to this new design, is also believed to feature a mighty 200MP periscope telephoto lens, which is also called the Ultra Eye, and which will offer superb photography capabilities. Other camera specifications are not very high but this flagship lens is likely to be a high standard in photography.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications

The phone includes a 6.78-inch QHD OLED screen having a 144Hz refresh rate that was created through collaboration with BOE. It uses Q10+ material to enhance the peak brightness to 4000 nits and ease eye strain. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, made under a 3nm process, is what powers the device and is much better in performance and energy efficiency than the older generations. In conjunction with this is the proprietary R1 display chip that is owned by Realme and improves gaming and graphics work.

A 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging will be provided in Realme GT 8 Pro, which provides a long use time and a quick charge feature. Other characteristics are stereo speakers, sophisticated X-axis linear motor to provide tactile feedback and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint recognition to complete its high-end feature list.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro should be released in October 2025, and it will be the first Indian time the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon will be used. It is a phone that offers a unique modular design and flagship hardware, making it an interesting choice among both power and game users and photography lovers.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is redefining customisation and performance of smartphones in the high-end markets through its replaceable camera system and high-end features.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.