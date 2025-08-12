Realme GT 8 series launch: Flagship features revealed ahead of October debut

In October 2025, Realme will officially release its new flagship product GT 8 series in China, which will add two new models, Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro, featuring high-end hardware, full-day battery, and front and rear camera improvements. Whereas the first leaks were centered around the Pro one, new information now brings the standard GT 8 model into the limelight and is set to be a major improvement in both display and battery life together with overall performance in general. Read further to know about the Realme GT 8 series: its release schedule, approximate price, and high-end features. Realme's new GT lineup redefines flagship standards with top-tier Snapdragon chips, immense battery capacity, and AI-powered imaging, targeting users who demand high refresh displays, pro-level cameras, and long endurance.

Realme GT 8 series: Features and highlights

The Realme GT 8 has been confirmed to have a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED display, which is a tad smaller than its sister model, the GT 8 Pro that likely has a huge 6.85-inch 2K OLED display. Although smaller, the GT 8 is reportedly packing an enormous 7,000mAh battery, a new record in lifespan of mainline flagships. The new models will be driven by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset which will provide them with ultrafast performance, unlocked gaming, and high multitask capabilities.

Software-wise, Realme will introduce Realme UI 7 running on Android 16 providing a new level of personalisation and enhanced privacy tools. Realme GT 8 Pro would be distinguished by its camera capabilities--200MP periscope telephoto lens (assumed to be Samsung HP9 sensor), which enables outstanding zoom and night time photography. The Pro model is also slated to receive a better haptics motor, the dual stereo speakers, durable metal mid-frame, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor as security options.

Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT 8 series will launch in October 2025 but the top model GT 8 Pro is likely to start at around 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 48,700). Final Indian prices will be announced post-launch.

Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro: Specifications

Feature Realme GT 8 Realme GT 8 Pro Display 6.6-inch flat AMOLED 6.85-inch 2K OLED, AR anti-glare Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Battery 7,000mAh (leaked, may vary) 7,000mAh+ with 100W fast charging Charging Fast charging (details TBC) 100W fast charging Camera Multi-lens setup 200MP periscope telephoto, ultrawide, main sensor RAM/Storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Up to 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB ROM Software Realme UI 7 (Android 16) Realme UI 7 (Android 16) Fingerprint In-display Ultrasonic in-display Design Premium, Metal Frame Premium, Metal Frame Water/Dust IP68 (leaked) IP68/IP69 (leaked) Launch Date October 2025 (China) October 2025 (China) **Expected Price Rs. 45,000 est Rs. 48,700 est

Realme GT 8 series promises to be one of the most exciting releases in 2025 due to huge batteries, premium display, and pro camera devices.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.