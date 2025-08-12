Realme GT 8 series launch: Flagship features revealed ahead of October debut

In October 2025, Realme will officially release its new flagship product GT 8 series in China, which will add two new models, Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro, featuring high-end hardware, full-day battery, and front and rear camera improvements. Whereas the first leaks were centered around the Pro one, new information now brings the standard GT 8 model into the limelight and is set to be a major improvement in both display and battery life together with overall performance in general. Read further to know about the Realme GT 8 series: its release schedule, approximate price, and high-end features. Realme's new GT lineup redefines flagship standards with top-tier Snapdragon chips, immense battery capacity, and AI-powered imaging, targeting users who demand high refresh displays, pro-level cameras, and long endurance.
Realme GT 8 series: Features and highlights
The Realme GT 8 has been confirmed to have a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED display, which is a tad smaller than its sister model, the GT 8 Pro that likely has a huge 6.85-inch 2K OLED display. Although smaller, the GT 8 is reportedly packing an enormous 7,000mAh battery, a new record in lifespan of mainline flagships. The new models will be driven by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset which will provide them with ultrafast performance, unlocked gaming, and high multitask capabilities.
Software-wise, Realme will introduce Realme UI 7 running on Android 16 providing a new level of personalisation and enhanced privacy tools. Realme GT 8 Pro would be distinguished by its camera capabilities--200MP periscope telephoto lens (assumed to be Samsung HP9 sensor), which enables outstanding zoom and night time photography. The Pro model is also slated to receive a better haptics motor, the dual stereo speakers, durable metal mid-frame, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor as security options.
Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro: Pricing and availability
The Realme GT 8 series will launch in October 2025 but the top model GT 8 Pro is likely to start at around 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 48,700). Final Indian prices will be announced post-launch.
Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro: Specifications
|
Feature
|
Realme GT 8
|
Realme GT 8 Pro
|
Display
|
6.6-inch flat AMOLED
|
6.85-inch 2K OLED, AR anti-glare
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2
|
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2
|
Battery
|
7,000mAh (leaked, may vary)
|
7,000mAh+ with 100W fast charging
|
Charging
|
Fast charging (details TBC)
|
100W fast charging
|
Camera
|
Multi-lens setup
|
200MP periscope telephoto, ultrawide, main sensor
|
RAM/Storage
|
Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM
|
Up to 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB ROM
|
Software
|
Realme UI 7 (Android 16)
|
Realme UI 7 (Android 16)
|
Fingerprint
|
In-display
|
Ultrasonic in-display
|
Design
|
Premium, Metal Frame
|
Premium, Metal Frame
|
Water/Dust
|
IP68 (leaked)
|
IP68/IP69 (leaked)
|
Launch Date
|
October 2025 (China)
|
October 2025 (China)
|
**Expected Price
|
Rs. 45,000 est
|
Rs. 48,700 est
Realme GT 8 series promises to be one of the most exciting releases in 2025 due to huge batteries, premium display, and pro camera devices.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.