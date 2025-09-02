Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8: Expected features, specifications, and launch

Realme is preparing to release its highly anticipated Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 lineup, which is set to release in India sometime in October 2025. The teasers and leaks already have generated hype because of the jaw-dropping improvements in display, processing power, cameras and battery capacity. The difference with these models is they are aimed at giving the viewing experience a softer and more vivid edge, courtesy of larger and sharper screens that make everything appear more vivid and colorful.

Realme is also upgrading the game in photography, as it has advanced cameras, which take more shots and also deal with various light situations far better than ever. Another area where the battery life is improving is that the battery life is getting better and you can work all day long on your phone and not have to charge it every now and then. In addition to that, the new phones have louder and clearer speakers to listen to music, films, and calls with improved sound quality. Realme is obviously intending to provide people with more of what they desire, whether it be high-quality images, higher quality photographs, longer battery duration, or more kaleidoscopic sound, all into one sleek and beautiful package. Here’s a detailed overview of what to expect from these upcoming flagship and standard models.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Premium features and hardware

It is said that the Realme GT 8 Pro will have a massive 6.85-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED screen, which should provide buttery-smooth images with adjustable refresh rates. It is driven by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which provides the best performance in terms of gaming and multitasking. The triple-camera configuration with 50MP + 50MP + 200MP sensors will be a welcome addition to photography fans, hinting at impressive zoom, sharpness, and low-light performance. It is also rumoured that the flagship will have a huge 7500mAh battery and a pair of AAC-115E stereo speakers to enjoy audio.

Realme GT 8: Balanced power and efficiency

Realme GT 8 serves users who want a very thin flagship that is a little smaller and cheaper, with a 6.66-inch flat LTPO OLED screen. This model features the same high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Gen 5) chipset and is expected to provide both high performance and efficiency. It will likely have a 50MP telephoto, which may or may not involve an IMX882 or JN5 sensor, and a 7000mAh battery, a little smaller than the Pro model, but capable of giving it good longevity.

Realme GT 8 Series: Expected price and launch in India

Though pricing remains unconfirmed, it is reported that the Realme GT 8 Pro may come at a starting price of about Rs64,999, roughly higher than the launch price of the GT 7 Pro last year, Rs59,999. Realme GT 8 can be positioned within the competitive midrange flagship segment, beginning at Rs39,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs Realme GT 8: Expected specifications comparison

Feature Realme GT 8 Pro Realme GT 8 Display 6.85-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED 6.66-inch flat LTPO OLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 / Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 / Gen 5 Rear Cameras 50MP + 50MP + 200MP triple camera 50MP telephoto lens (IMX882/JN5 sensor) Front Camera Not leaked Not leaked Battery 7500mAh 7000mAh Audio Dual AAC-115E stereo speakers Expected stereo speakers Operating System Likely Android 15 with Realme UI Likely Android 15 with Realme UI Expected Launch October 2025 (India) October 2025 (India) Expected Price Rs64,999 (rumoured) Rs39,999 (rumoured)

Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 are a clear showcase of how Realme is determined to go the extra mile when it comes to performance, display quality, and battery life in the Indian market. The new GT 8 series will be of great interest to tech enthusiasts as well as gamers with these powerful upgrades and competitive prices. Already the launch is not far and they keep on official announcements to get the actual specs and prices of the Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8.

