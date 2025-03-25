Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is all set to be launched in India. The new Narzo series smartphone hasn’t been announced by Realme yet but it has started teasing it on social media. It is available for purchase on Amazon India. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is all set to release in India soon and recent Realme teasers have confirmed this. This new smartphone has got the remarkable features and affordable price creating enthusiasm.A MediaTek Dimensity chipset will be installed on this brand new smartphone. Read on to find out more about the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G.

Teaser for the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G India Launch

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has been listed on the Chinese smartphone company’s India website as ‘coming soon’. The device is confirmed to come with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The one that is coming out soon may be one of the first smartphones to use this new MediaTek chip.

Comparison with Previous Models

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will follow the Narzo 70 Pro that was launched last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. According to the new model, it will offer significant upgrades in processing power, display quality and overall performance.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: First smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC for under Rs 20,000

It is claimed to be the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under Rs 20,000. The Edge 60 Fusion, which will also use the same chipset, will be launched on April 2, Motorola has also said. As per reports, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has scored over 7,80,000 marks on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The chip is based on TSMC’s 4nm process node, and features an octa core design. There are four Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a maximum speed of 2.6GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a maximum speed of 2.0GHz. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be launched in India soon as Amazon has teased its India launch with a special landing page on its website. The phone’s actual debut date is unknown, but it is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Expected Price and Specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will come with RAM and storage choices of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB, according to a recent leak. According to reports, it is available in racing green, speed silver, and nitro orange colorways.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro, which debuted in India in March of last year at a price of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, will be replaced by the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor powers the phone's triple rear camera array.

It also includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging.

However, a specific launch date has not been officially confirmed, but Realme has made a special landing page on Amazon India, which means that the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon India when it is released. It will be competitive in the under ₹20,000 market, with an expected price of around ₹23,990.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.