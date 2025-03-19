Realme P3 5G: Unknown Features That You Must Know

IP69 rating is the most notable feature of the Realme P3 5G. This is usually something that budget smartphones don’t provide the level of durability, and it’s a great trade for consumers, wanting far enough in durability that they don’t have to sacrifice the design, just the build quality. This affordable smartphone has many other features that cannot be missed. So read further to know all details about the Realme P3 5G which is all set to make a debut today, 19 March.

Advertisment

Features That you must not ignore in the Realme P3 5G

IP69-Rated Durability: The Realme P3 5G comes with an IP69 rating, making it highly resistant to dust and water—an uncommon feature in this price range.

High-Brightness Display: The phone boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Large Battery with Fast Charging: The 6,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, offering long-lasting performance and quick recharging.

5G Connectivity & Wi-Fi 6: With advanced connectivity options, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the phone ensures fast and stable internet performance.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset powers the gadget, guaranteeing seamless operation.

The 120Hz AMOLED esports display also improves user experience, which makes it perfect for media consumption and gaming.

Features That you must not ignore

Advertisment

Feature Details Why It’s Special Battery 6,000mAh with 45W fast charging and reverse charging support Long-lasting battery life with quick recharging and the ability to charge other devices. Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness Vibrant and smooth display with excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen4 (2.3 GHz Octa-Core) Reliable performance for multitasking and gaming at an affordable price. Durability IP69-rated water and dust resistance Exceptional durability, making it suitable for tough conditions. Camera 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth) dual rear cameras; 16 MP front camera High-quality photos with advanced features like HDR and panorama. Software Android v15 with Realme UI 6 Latest software ensures smooth usability and access to modern features. Design Slim profile (7.97mm thick), lightweight (194g), available in multiple colors (e.g., Nebula Pink) Stylish and ergonomic design despite housing a large battery. Connectivity Dual SIM, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC Future-proof connectivity for fast internet and seamless transactions. Audio & Extras Dual stereo speakers, AI Ultra Touch Control, Rain Water Touch Enhanced entertainment experience and usability in wet conditions. Price Starts at ₹16,999 Competitive pricing for a feature-packed smartphone.

Realme P3 5G: Get it at a discounted price

Advertisment

On Monday, Realme released the latest mid-range smartphone, the P3 5G. The smartphone will be launched on March 19 and will come with a starting price of ₹14,999 (with bank discounts). What makes the Realme P3 5G its most notable feature is that it is a good value for money with a good price to performance ratio. The phone has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, a large 6,000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display that are usually reserved for more expensive phones, and starts at Rs 16,999. After a ₹2,000 bank discount, the realme P3 5G will be available in three variants: 6GB + 128GB for ₹14,999, 8GB + 128GB for ₹15,999 and 8GB + 256GB for ₹17,999.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G will be another member of the P series which is exclusive to India, along with the P3 5G. The Early Bird Sale will be held on realme.com, Flipkart and physical stores from March 19, 6 PM to 10 PM.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.