Realme Neo 8 TENAA leak: Can it be India’s most powerful performance phone?

The Realme Neo 8 launch appears imminent as the smartphone has surfaced on TENAA and Realme has begun official teasers in China. Realme is preparing to release its new Neo-series smartphone, the Realme Neo 8, in China, and the firm has already begun teasing some of the features the device will feature before its actual release. Through official teasers, the smartphone is now listed on the TENAA certification database in China and has verified many of its core specifications, and it will soon be possible to say that the launch is not far away.

Realme Neo 8 is also a performance-oriented smartphone that has already been verified to be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which firmly positions the phone in the flagship-killer segment.

Realme Neo 8 Display

The Realme Neo 8 display uses Samsung’s M14 OLED material and supports a 165Hz refresh rate, targeting gamers and power users. Realme has also verified the features of the display of the Neo 8 in a series of teasers posted on its main social media platform in China, Weibo.

With a 165Hz AMOLED display, the Realme Neo 8 competes directly with gaming-focused smartphones in the premium performance category. The company says that the Realme Neo 8 will have an OLED display constructed with M14 luminescent materials from Samsung. This panel is compatible with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is expected to provide more fluid animations and a more responsive touch rate and a tangible benefit in gaming and content with a high frame rate.

Realme purports that the M14 materials are used to ensure that the phone consumes less power and extends the life of the panel- this is a critical factor considering the high refresh rate of the phone.

Ultrasonic fingerprint and durable glass protection

The inclusion of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor places the Realme Neo 8 closer to premium flagship standards. Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to have the ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor on its display, which is generally quicker and more secure compared to standard optical in-displays sensors.

Also, Realme states the presence of crystal-coated glass (as translated into Chinese) which would enhance the scratch resistance and the drop resistance. The front design has rounded corners and symmetrical edges making the phone look balanced and premium.

Realme Neo 8 specifications: TENAA Listing

The TENAA listing reveals key Realme Neo 8 specifications, offering a clear look at its display, camera setup, battery size and charging capabilities. The carrier RMX8899, renamed Realme Neo 8 has been found on the TENAA certification site, and typically provides almost final hardware specifications before release. The Realme Neo 8 TENAA listing confirms near-final hardware details, a strong sign that the smartphone is close to its official launch.

As per the TENAA listing:

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED panel



Resolution: 1,272 × 2,772 pixels



Rear Cameras:



50MP primary sensor

50MP secondary sensor

8MP third camera



Front Camera: 16MP for selfies and video calls





The list also verifies that it supports face unlock, as well as the standard sensors like the gravity, proximity, and ambient light sensors.

Realme Neo 8 battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Realme Neo 8 battery is its massive 8,000mAh capacity, positioning it among phones with the largest batteries in its segment. A battery capacity is one of the largest attractions of the Realme Neo 8. TENAA records the phone having a 7,750mAh battery which Realme will sell as an 8,000mAh battery- this is a common industry practice.

The Realme Neo 8 supports 80W fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups despite its massive battery size. The phone is also verified to be equipped with the fast charging 80W indicating that it is one of the few flagship quality phones to incorporate both large battery capacity and the fast charging feature.







Design, colours and launch

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the Realme Neo 8 becomes one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor. Realme is also pre-reserving in China which is another indication that the launch is near. The smartphone has been shown in a Cyber Purple shade, with a transparent case behind, which suggests the presence of a gaming, non-conservative design language. The Realme Neo 8 camera setup includes a triple rear camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor.

Realme has teased the Neo 8 in a Cyber Purple transparent design, signalling a bold and performance-centric visual identity. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset will be available in the Realme Neo 8, which makes it among the first phones to embrace the new flagship processor of Qualcomm.

What to expect next

At a competitive price, the Realme Neo 8 may prove to be a powerful competitor in China in the performance-oriented smartphone market, with a high-refreshing rate AMOLED screen, upscale chipset, huge battery, and quick charging. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and massive battery, the Realme Neo 8 positions itself as a potential flagship killer smartphone.

While the Realme Neo 8 India launch has not been confirmed yet, its flagship specifications could make it a strong contender if launched in the Indian market.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.