Realme Neo 8: Upcoming launch, leaks and features

Realme is on the verge of releasing the Realme Neo 8 line in China, which marks an improvement to the already existing line Neo 7. The Realme Neo 8 has been officially announced, and Flipkart, among other sources, has stated that it will enter the renewed range in the near future. Read further to know all details about the Realme Neo 8.

Advertisment

Realme Neo 8: Leaks

Another leak by the tipster, Smart Pikachu, proves that the Realme Neo 8 is coming and will be unveiled in the near future. Nevertheless, he failed to provide the specifics of the launch schedule. The next smartphone according to the tipster will have a metal middle frame, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and have a large battery capacity of 8k+ implying that it will have 8,000 mAh or even more. Should this happen to be the case, it would be an improvement over the 7,000mAh battery on the Neo 7. It has a 8k+ battery, that is, 8,000mAh or more, which is the greatest attraction. The Neo 8 will be an ideal all-day device to the power users, gamers and the travelers with this battery.

The history of the Realme company reveals that the company has been rather successful in terms of battery optimisation that is likely to provide both long backup and fast charging. In case this battery size is verified, the Neo 8 will be the smartphone with the biggest battery in its category.The Neo 8 will be powered by a large flat screen of 6.78-inch OLED LTPS display, with a 1.5K resolution to provide bright pictures and will have an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

Realme Neo 8: Display

Leak reports state that Realme will be found in Neo 8.

6.78-inch flat OLED LTPS display

1.5K resolution

ultrasonic fingerprint support

Advertisment

A flat display is ideal for both gamers and content watchers, as accidental touches are shorter and touch response is better. 1.5K resolution will greatly enhance colours, brightness and clarity.

Neo 8: Processor

This is the greatest confusion regarding the chipset of Realme Neo 8. According to Tipster DCS, it will receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the chipset that will soon be released in OnePlus Ace 6T. However, in circulating information on chipset, Smart Pikachu said in his leak that this is not quite true. Since Dimensity 9300+ was also released in the Neo 7 series, the upgraded Dimensity 9400+ is noticeable in Neo 8.

Realme Neo 8: Camera and other highlights

Regarding optics, the Realme Neo 8 should include a 50-megapixel primary camera, which is likely to give the phone better photography opportunities than the previous one. With the current update of Realme in the middle-range, the Neo 8 is set to strike the balance of performance, efficiency, and camera prowess with the mainstream smartphone customers.

Advertisment

Realme Neo 8: Launch

Though, there is still no announced launch date, the coming soon position of microsite Realme Neo suggests the upcoming Realme Neo 8 will soon be released within the following several weeks, with more information being announced closer to the launch date. The brand will arrive in December should the brand share the same timeline as the Neo 7. As we do not have any official confirmation on the same, we would advise our readers to take this with a pinch of salt and remain in touch with us as we await to be officially confirmed on the same.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.