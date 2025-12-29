Realme Neo 8 leaks hint at an 8,000mAh battery: Is this Realme’s biggest battery yet?

New leaks are further fueling up the hype surrounding the Realme Neo 8, the new model expected to be released in December 2024 to replace the sister model, Realme Neo 7. Recent Realme Neo 8 leaks suggest the brand is preparing a battery-focused flagship killer for 2026. According to a new crackers source the smartphone may be introduced in China as early as January 2026, and later in the year internationally as the Realme GT 8. Those specifications are added to previously independent rumours about its massive battery life, which creates an image of a highly packed mid-to-high-end competitor.

Realme Neo 8 launch timeline: China in January 2026, India as GT 8 later

Digital tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared on X that the Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China next month, as the Realme is highly aggressive with its releases. The Realme Neo 8 launch timeline points to a China debut in January 2026, followed by a global rollout later. The phone shall expand to India and other locations as the Realme GT 8 (from May 2025), in the same way the Realme GT 7 (May 2025) did. Such rebranding will enable Realme to distinguish its local collections at the same time offering similar flagship quality features. As per leaks, the phone could arrive as the GT series during the Realme GT 8 India launch window.

Flagship power: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and premium features

According to the leaks, the powerhouse internals will comprise of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset together with the LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage that provides blazing-fast performance in gaming and multitasking. If accurate, the Neo 8 could be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 smartphones in 2026. It will be tipped with a 6.78-inch LTPS flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate operated alongside a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone safely and responsively.

The other high-end features consist of an X-axis linear motor with fine-tuned haptics, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, and an IP68 dust and water resistance, which is uncommon in the industry.

8,000mAh battery with 80W charging

The rumoured 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging is the anchor, and the ability to last numerous days is likely to compete with gaming phones. The biggest highlight from the Realme Neo 8 battery leak is the massive 8,000mAh capacity. Such enormous capacity is a major issue alleviated in current flagships and can perhaps provide a major advantage to the Neo 8 over the competitors that are striving to pursue slim profiles. An 8000mAh battery phone with flagship hardware could redefine endurance-focused smartphones.

Leaks on camera setup from recent launches

One of the earlier leaks stated about a 50MP primary rear camera implying an excellent imaging system. Considering that, a recently released GT 8 Pro in India by Realme (cost Rs72,999) has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 6.79-inch QHD + 144Hz AMOLED, a 50Mp main + 50Mp ultrawide + 200Mp periscope (120x zoom), a 32Mp selfie, etc. The Neo 8 is set as a cheaper option that has comparable aspirations. Based on current rumours, the Realme Neo 8 specifications include a 1.5K AMOLED display, IP68 rating, and Wi-Fi 7. Early comparisons of Realme Neo 8 vs Realme GT 8 suggest similar performance ambitions at different price tiers.

Although the specs are kept in a state of active speculation, the Realme Neo 8 leaks make the future phone look like a battery monster with flagship silicon, which may disrupt the Chinese, as well as the Indian market in 2026. The Realme Neo 8 India launch is expected to happen under the GT branding to align with local strategy. This may be officially confirmed shortly, in case the timeline of January does not change. Recent Realme Neo 8 leaks suggest the brand is preparing a battery-focused flagship killer for 2026. With leaks intensifying, the Neo 8 is shaping up as one of the most exciting Realme upcoming phones 2026. Look out to renders, pricing, and specs when more leaks surface.



