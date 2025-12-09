Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition: What to expect in India

Redmi has ensured that the Redmi Note 15 5G will be released in India. The first and prominent page in the Amazon store indicates that the device will be released on 6th Jan, 2026. The official teaser will provide a glimpse of the design and establish the main camera, which preconditions what the brand seems to be marketing as a major improvement. There are more details that are likely to come in the next couple of days as the company keeps on sharing more information. Read further to know all details about the Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15: Launch date and availability

Redmi has since officially announced that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition will be available in India on January 6, 2026. The phone can only be sold through Amazon India, the e-commerce site. According to tipsters Yogesh Brar and Abhishek Yadav, Xiaomi could be releasing their products in stages, starting with the standard Redmi Note 15 and launching a Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has yet to release an official statement.

Redmi Note 15: Design and build

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition is pre-empted to have a slim body and a curvy display that will provide it with a sleek and high-end appearance. The power button and the volume controls are supposed to be on the right side, whereas the left side of the device is depicted as being clean. The phone can also be equipped with a metal frame that will enhance its longevity and high level of feel.

Redmi Note 15: Specifications (Rumoured)

Display: 6.8-inch display should have an AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate should be considered to ensure the screen has smooth images and vivid color.

Chipset: The device has been rumored to be powered by Snapdragon chipset but what kind of specific model remains unconfirmed.

Camera: The phone is reported to have a 108MP main camera that will offer high-quality photography.

Battery: The battery size is reported to be in excess of 5,500mAh, which will allow the phone to be used long.

Software: The phone will operate on HyperOS, which is founded on the Android 15 that will provide a fresh and feature-rich user experience.

It is reported that Redmi Note 15 will be sold in India at a price of about Rs 20,000. The Note 15 Pro can be in the range of Rs 27000 to Rs 30000. The Note 15 Pro Plus can be sold at an approximate of Rs 35,000. Real prices will shift when Xiaomi officially presents the lineup.



