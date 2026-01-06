Redmi Note 15 officially launched in India with HyperOS 2 and fast charging: All details

Redmi Note 15 launched in India, bringing a 108MP camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 performance, and a long-lasting battery to the midrange segment. When Pro and Pro+ models debut in February, the standard Note 15 will be offering pro photography, Snapdragon muscles, and marathon battery life along with the ability to multitask, stream, and social media as an Indian user. With rivals hiking prices, Redmi Note 15’s aggressive launch makes it a strong value pick for Indian buyers in 2026.

Advertisment

Redmi Note 15 price in India

The Redmi Note 15 price in India starts at Rs23,999, positioning it competitively against Realme and Samsung midrange smartphones.

Redmi Note 15 specifications

Redmi Note 15 specifications include a 108MP OIS camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, AMOLED display, and a 5,520mAh battery. Read further to know about all the specs and features of the latest Redmi phone in India.

Redmi Note 15 108MP camera phone under Rs25,000

With a 108MP OIS sensor, Redmi Note 15 stands out as one of the best 108MP camera phones under Rs25,000 in India. The main camera is 108MP with OIS (optical image stabilisation) allowing all 4K videos to be recorded in a sharp and stable way even during movement, which is ideal when a vlogger wants to record the Delhi street food tour or family life without recording shaky videos. Users enjoy a dependable low light performance and high-level portraits that would otherwise cost more in pricier phones, thus post-editing apps are unnecessary since the results obtained are readily available in the camera roll and ready to be posted or saved as an Instagram.

Advertisment

Note 15: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 smartphone

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, the Redmi Note 15 delivers smooth gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core processor enables the Note 15 to play games such as BGMI with high settings, to switch between apps without delays with 20 or more Chrome tabs open, and to perform AI-enhanced features without overheating. Combined with 8GB RAM, it provides students with many classes to multitask between or professionals who use cloud services with chromebooks with flagship-like responsiveness in the under Rs26,000 price range.



Best midrange smartphone in India: Ultra-Bright Display and Slim Grip

With its balanced specs and aggressive pricing, Redmi Note 15 strengthens its claim as one of the best midrange smartphones in India. AMOLED with high brightness breaks through sun direct light to navigate clearly during the commutes or outdoor Reels viewing and display bright colours that make it worth consuming media. The 7.35mm ultra-thin design offers unparalleled one-handed grip and portability is pocket friendly, traveling with and yet without sacrificing any premium feel the user upgrading to fatter budget phones will find it ideal.

Redmi Note 15 battery life: 5,520mAh battery endurance

Redmi Note 15 battery life is a major highlight, with its 5,520mAh cell delivering up to two days of mixed usage. The 5,520mAh battery combined with a 45W fast charger provides between 1.5 and 2 days of mixed usage, with 5G streaming, navigation, and scrolling the social feeds throughout the day without any panic. Reverse charging charges earbuds in between, which is helpful to commuters, or those exploring the weekend, and who forget their cables, as well as with efficient silicon-carbon technology that is guaranteed to last through years of batteries charging and discharging daily.

Advertisment

Life-Proof Durability and Audio

With rivals hiking prices, Redmi Note 15’s aggressive launch makes it a strong value pick for Indian buyers in 2026. IP66 certification shakes off rain, mist, and dust in monsoons or exercise and is supported by 1.7m drop rating, which resists the occurrence of any mishaps of tables or bikes. Dolby Atmos delivers sound 300 percent louder and deeper and engulfing to movies and calls, cutting through noisy venues such as busy markets, which is essential to making video conferences clear or listening to Spotify on the train.

Redmi Note 15 HyperOS 2

Running HyperOS 2, Redmi Note 15 offers a clean Android experience with AI tools, fewer ads, and long-term software support. Installed with Pre-operative HyperOs version 2, the Note 15 provides clean and bloat-free Android with AI gallery tools, ad block, and personalisation to make it personally productive. OS upgrades in the last three years make it future-proof against competitors so that users can take advantage of features such as real-time translation or smart widgets many years after the release.

Redmi Note 15 launched in India at Rs23,999, bringing a 108MP camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 performance, and a long-lasting battery to the midrange segment. Redmi Note 15 is sold in India with a high value at Rs23,999 and Rs25,999 respectively and in metallic black, silver, and purple colors which are attractive to fashionable consumers. Running HyperOS 2, Redmi Note 15 offers a clean Android experience with AI tools, fewer ads, and long-term software support. With its balanced specs and aggressive pricing, Redmi Note 15 strengthens its claim as one of the best midrange smartphones in India.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.