Redmi Watch Move Set to Launch in India Soon: What You Can Expect

Later this month, Redmi is all set to launch its latest smartwatch in India – the Redmi Watch Move. If you love tech wearables and want to upgrade to the best smartwatch that comes in a budget range then this is going to be worth the wait. Redmi Watch Move will be launched in India on April 21, the company has confirmed. The redmi watch will be available after launch and the Xiaomi India website already has a live page up for the same.

A Peek at the Redmi Watch Move Design

The teaser does not reveal full details, but the redmi smartwatch will have a rectangular AMOLED display and a crown on the side which might be functionable. The Redmi smartwatch features a sleek and modern screen, just like the previous Redmi smartwatches. However, it’s more likely that closer to the launch date, more features will be announced.

What We Can Expect Based on Previous Redmi Watches

Redmi launched the Watch 5 in global markets earlier this year but it has not been launched in India yet. The Redmi Watch 5 flaunts a 2.07 inch AMOLED display, Always On Display and up to 1500 nits brightness. It was also 5ATM water resistant, had 24 days battery life and ran on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.

The company has already released the Redmi Watch 5 Active and Redmi Watch 5 Lite in India. It was priced at Rs. 2,799 and Rs. 3,999. The watches were good on battery (up to 18 days) and water resistant, both of which make them a good bet for budget buyers who want the best smartwatch in India.

​​What Makes the Redmi Watch Move Stand Out

Redmi Watch Move will be launched in India on April 21, 2025, and is all set to make quite a mark in the smartwatch segment. There are some main features that make it stand out among others in the market.

Bright AMOLED Display

Redmi Watch Move has the brightest AMOLED display in its category, and is thus exceptionally efficient even in direct sunlight

The results are claimed to have an accuracy of 98.5% and offer clear visuals.

Square Design and Rotating Crown

Unique Square Dial: The watch has a square dial, unlike the round dials that are usually found in most smartwatches.

Rotating Crown: The right side of the device includes a rotating crown, which makes it easier to browse through menus and settings.

HyperOS and Long Battery Life

The Redmi Watch Move is powered by the HyperOS Operating System that is created to offer a smooth user experience with great performance.

At least Up to 14 Days of Battery Life: Provides an outstanding battery life that allows the device to be used for as long as for 14 days on a single charge.

Color Options and Silicone Strap

The watch will be available in black, blue, white and grey/silver color variants, giving users a wide choice of styles.

The Silicone Strap is comfortable and easy to clean, and it’s made of durable silicone.

Fitness and Health Features

The watch has heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) tracking features as part of essential health tracking features.

It also supports pedometer and sleep tracking and keeping users on track of their fitness goal.

Water Resistance

Redmi Watch Move is IPX8 Water Resistant: The watch is water resistant and can be worn during light water activities without any damage

Conclusion

The Redmi Watch Move could be another exciting and affordable smartwatch. Although, we don’t know all yet, mixed together AMOLED display, slick design and Reds’ trustworthy performance guarantee that the new redmi smartwatch can offer you big value for cash. We will have to see how this new redmi watch compares to other models in the market as more details come out in the coming days.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.