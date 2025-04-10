Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Pick the Right One!

Is it that you are looking for a budget friendly smartphone with top features? The latest smartphones of two popular brands Motorola and Samsung have been launched in India under ₹25,000. Both the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Samsung Galaxy A26 are making noise for their good performance, great display, and decent camera setup. Which one is more valuable for your money, then? To help you decide, let’s compare the Motorola phone and the Galaxy Phone model. Here is a complete comparison of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Design and Display

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a vegan leather finish which makes it look premium and classy. It also has strong durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. However, the Galaxy A26 has a glass and plastic build that is quite stylish, like many other Galaxy phones. However, it has an IP67 rating, which is less water resistant than Motorola’s model.

As for the display, both smartphones have a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The Motorola phone features a 6.67 inch pOLED quad curved display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a great 4500nits brightness. As for the Samsung Galaxy A26, it comes with a 6.7‐inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the Motorola is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola has both displays vibrant, but it may have slightly better brightness and detail.

Feature Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Samsung Galaxy A26 Design Vegan leather finish with IP69 and IP68 ratings for enhanced durability. Glass and plastic build with IP67 rating. Display Type pOLED quad-curved display FHD+ Super AMOLED display Display Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1.5K FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Brightness Up to 4500 nits Not specified, but generally lower than Motorola’s model Display Protection Gorilla Glass 7i Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Overall Display Quality Offers slightly better brightness and detail due to its pOLED technology. Vibrant colors, but may lack the brightness and sharpness of Motorola’s display.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Performance and Battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a clear winner when it comes to performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip powers it and it features up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As such, it’s a better choice for gaming and multitasking. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A26 features Exynos 1380 processor and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It's a good performer. As for battery life, the Motorola phone once again has the upper hand with a 5500mAh battery and fast 68W TurboPower charging. Decent, but slower than Motorola, is the 5000mAh battery and 25W charging on the Galaxy A26.

Feature Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Samsung Galaxy A26 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset (2.5 GHz Octa-Core) Exynos 1380 chipset (2.4 GHz Octa-Core) RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM Up to 8GB RAM (with up to 8GB virtual RAM) Storage 256GB or 512GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) 128GB or 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) Battery Capacity 5500mAh 5000mAh Charging Speed 68W TurboPower fast charging 25W fast charging Performance Advantage Better for gaming and multitasking due to higher RAM and more efficient processor. Suitable for everyday tasks but less efficient for heavy gaming. Battery Life Longer battery life with faster charging. Decent battery life but slower charging compared to Motorola.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Software

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion:

The device runs Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI interface, which is clean with little bloatware.

Samsung Galaxy A26:

It comes with Android 15 and One UI 7, which offers more personalization options and extends software support for up to six years.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Camera Comparison

How these two smartphones fare in photography would be of interest to camera lovers. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It also offers a special 3-in-1 Light sensor for better photo results. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera for high quality selfies and video calling.

As a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy A26 comes with a triple camera setup – 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies. Both phones have good cameras, but the Motorola phone provides better front and ultra wide cameras, which may be of interest to photography lovers.

Feature Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Samsung Galaxy A26 Main Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Ultra-Wide Camera 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities 8MP ultra-wide lens Macro/Additional Sensor Integrated into the ultra-wide camera 2MP macro sensor Front Camera 32MP selfie camera for high-quality selfies and video calls 13MP front camera Special Features 3-in-1 Light sensor for better photo results, Moto AI-enhanced shooting modes Standard AI enhancements for photography Video Recording Supports up to 4K video recording with stabilization Supports up to 4K video recording

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Price

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion:

Starts at ₹22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A26:

Priced starting at ₹24,999 for similar configurations

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want the best performance, fastest charging and improved front camera quality, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the better of the three smartphones. It is bright, powerful and clear.

Still, if you want a Samsung Galaxy experience with a slightly more familiar UI and adequate all round performance, the Galaxy A26 is a good option if you’re a fan of Galaxy phones.

Both smartphones come with excellent features at an affordable price. Your final decision would be based on what value you place on the most, camera, performance or brand experience. Either way, it’s a solid device for under ₹25,000.

FAQ’s

What kind of screen does the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion have?

A 6.7-inch, 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) quad curved pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits is featured on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It features HDR10+ support, Water Touch 3.0 technology, and a touch sampling rate of up to 300 Hz.

Does wireless charging work with the Motorola Edge?

15 watt wireless charging is supported by the Motorola Edge (2023). The following illustration highlights the wireless touchpoint: It could take a few seconds for the phone to alert you when you position it correctly on a wireless charger.

How much does the A26 cost in India?

The Galaxy A26, which costs Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, was introduced by Samsung in India. Customers who use HDFC and SBI credit cards can receive a discount of Rs 2,000.

What is the size of the Samsung A26's screen?

This smartphone's 6.65-inch Super AMOLED screen and incredibly small bezels provide vibrant colors and crisp clarity.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.