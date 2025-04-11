Galaxy Smartphones Get Camera Boost with One UI 7 Update: Here's What's New

Samsung has officially released One UI 7 update for its Galaxy S24 series and other Galaxy smartphones in South Korea. The latest software upgrade that comes with this device is a game changer for photography and videography lovers as it brings a lot of improvements to the camera features. Below we take a closer look at the new features that come with One UI 7.
Professional Video with LOG Recording
Among the most exciting additions to Samsung Galaxy smartphones is the inclusion of LOG video recording, a feature that is usually found in professional video production.
What is LOG Recording?
At first LOG videos look flat and less colorful, but they keep more details in bright and dark areas. This also offers more flexibility when editing making it perfect for mobile filmmakers.
Availability:
The Galaxy S24 series now has this feature and can be turned on via the Camera app’s Advanced video settings.
Added Tools:
To help users, Samsung has incorporated an exposure monitor to assist in adjusting lighting levels when recording.
AI Custom Filters and Motion Photos
With new tools to improve photo quality, Samsung has improved its AI capabilities.
AI Custom Filters:
Essentially these are filters that adjust the tone of a photo automatically based on what surrounds it and give you a professional quality effect with a single tap.
Motion Photos:
This feature works just like Apple’s Live Photos, which takes photos 1.5 seconds before and after you press the shutter button making dynamic and lively memories.
Camera Layout and Audio Eraser Redesigned
One UI 7 has improved the Camera app to make it much more useful to users:
New Layout:
Essential tools such as exposure settings, grid lines and shooting modes are now quicker to access through the bottom panel.
Audio Eraser:
Audio Eraser stands out by permitting users to erase unwanted backgrounds such as wind or chatter without disturbing the recorded voice.
Enhanced AI Features with Galaxy AI
More smart tools for photography have been added to Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite:
Overlay Translations:
Translate text in images, without changing design and colors.
Portrait Studio & Auto Trim:
These help in simplifying the photo editing as they have the ability to automatically enhance portraits or trim away the unnecessary part of an image.
Improved Camera Performance on Galaxy S24 Ultra
This update greatly improves the camera experience on the Galaxy S24 Ultra especially in its:
1x and 5x Modes:
Now these modes provide higher clarity, almost as good as the visual quality of 12MP sensor but with better detail retention.
Low-Light Photography:
-
Improvements have been made in terms of issues like inaccurate white balance and red coloring to improve the quality of photos taken in challenging lighting.
Conclusion
Featuring LOG recording, updated AI photo tools and better camera performance, the One UI 7 update strengthens Samsung’s status as the top smartphone photography device. These updates make it easy for anyone to capture great quality photos and videos.
Using these advances, Samsung maintains to increase the Galaxy smartphone user experience, showing its dedication to cell photography innovation. This update is a must have if you own a Galaxy S24 series phone or other eligible devices.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.