Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday Deal: Rs 24000 off on Flipkart

The Black Friday sale offered by Flipkart is providing huge discounts on flagship smartphones, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday deal is one of the best offers. Previously priced at a higher price point of Rs129999, Samsung has a high-end flagship at a considerable discount, and this is the right moment to buy the phone by those who have been waiting to be in the Samsung best-in-class smartphone experience. Black Friday deals can save a lot of your money and this is the right moment to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra during Black Friday Sale 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday Deal: How to get Rs 24000 off

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now priced at Rs 109999 that is available on Flipkart as a significant price drop of Rs20,000 of the pricing it had on launch. The discounts are not limited to this, as customers with Flipkart Axis or SBI bank cards can access a secondary discount of up to Rs 4000, which will reduce the effective price to around Rs 105999. To attract consumers with more lenient payment capabilities, EMI schemes begin at Rs3868 per month, and the flagship is more affordable to the price-sensitive consumers.

Moreover, Flipkart has exchange offers that go up to Rs 68050 based on the brand and the working state of the device. There is also the option of the customers to have extended warranty plans and other add-ons to have additional protection.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday: Display and performance

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great smartphone with a dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz buttery-smooth screen with a 6.9-inch screen resolution that provides a wide range of colours, dark blacks, and maximum outdoor brightness. The device is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip set, which guarantees the highest level of performance in terms of gaming, multitasking, and demanding apps. The phone comes in a maximum of 12GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB internal memory, and serves users who need a lot of storage capacity to store their media, application, as well as productivity files.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday: Camera system

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a flexible quad-camera configuration that will be appreciated by photography enthusiasts. The camera is comprised of a huge 200MP primary with ultra-detailed shots, 50MP ultrawide lens with wide sweeps, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical image magnification, and another 10MP telephoto shooter with a 3x optical zoom to allow use as a portrait photographer. In selfies and video calls, a decently powerful camera of 12MP makes the results of the camera sharp and vivid.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery and charging

A 5,000mAh capacity battery is installed on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to facilitate all-day usage even when experiencing heavy workloads. The fast charging feature of the 45W makes it faster to charge, and hence it reduces the time wasted by users who are always on the go.

With the actual price of Rs105999 (with bank offers) or possibly even less with exchange bonuses, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the better flagship deals of the Black Friday. With its high-quality screen, fast processor, flexible camera system, S Pen, and extended software lifecycle, it is a strong upgrade choice to the user who would want to have a complete Android experience.

The Black Friday sale on Flipkart is a time-sensitive deal because it is one of the rare chances to own a Samsung flagship but at a much cheaper price, and it is the perfect time to buy when one has been waiting to get the right time to upgrade.

Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.