GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 27 to December 3, 2025-Black Friday Discounts

GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week November 27 to December 3, 2025, and this week the players will get the best black Friday discounts, 5x money and more. This week you can set sail with 5X GTA$ & RP on A Superyacht Life missions, get 40% off Galaxy Super Yachts, and a free upgrade to the Aquarius for existing owners as you chart a new course in Los Santos luxury. Keep stacking cash with New Listings, Shipwrecks, Deadline, and Community Combat bonuses while you log in for the free Pluck Me Sweater, work toward Black/Gold tiers in the Prix Luxury VIP Program, and take advantage of massive Black Friday discounts - including 70% off the Avenger, 50% off key properties and upgrades, and deep cuts on fan-favorite vehicles.
- Log in to receive the Pluck Me Sweater
VIP Program
Play GTA Online before December 7 to receive Black Tier Rewards:
- Free Übermacht Revolter with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery
- Santo Capra Cap
- Black Santo Capra Ornate Tee
- Black Santo Capra Ornate Mini Dress (Ladies Only)
- Black Santo Capra Coin Pool Sliders
Complete all New Listings Missions by December 7 to receive Gold Tier Rewards:
- GTA$1,000,000 cash bonus (delivered within 72 hours)
- GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate listings (in December)
- New Rockstar Games Varsity Crew Neck Sweater (in December)
GTA Online New Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete three A Superyacht Life Missions to receive the Vibrant Check Smoking Jacket and GTA$100,000
Get 5x GTA $ and RP
- A Superyacht Life Missions
Get 4x GTA $
- FIB Priority File
Get 3x GTA$ and RP
- Community Combat Series
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- New Listings Missions (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Shipwrecks
- Featured Series: Deadline
Get Discounts (100% off)
- Owners of the Orion or Pisces models can upgrade to the Aquarius for Free
Get Discounts (70% off)
- Mammoth Avenger including Upgrades (down from $3,450,000 to $1,035,000)
Get Discounts (50% off)
- Eclipse Blvd Garage
- Garment Factory
- Nightclubs (including Upgrades)
- Hangars (including Upgrades) and the McKenzie Field Hangar
- Hands On Car Wash
- Higgins Helitours
- Smoke on the Water
- High-End Apartments
- Benefactor Terrorbyte including Upgrades (down from $1,375,00 to $687,000)
Get Discounts (40% off)- Black Friday Discounts
- Galaxy Super Yachts
- Annis ZR350
- B-11 Strikeforce (down from $3,880,000 to $2,280,000)
- Bravado Buffalo STX (down from $2,150,000 to $1,290,000)
- Buckingham Luxor (down from $6,855,000 to $4,113,000)
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe (down from $5,150,000 to $3,090,000)
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible (down from $2,295,000 to $1,377,000)
- Dewbauchee Champion (down from $3,750,000 to $2,250,000)
- Imponte Deluxo (down from $5,750,000 to $3,450,000)
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju (down from $6,885,000 to $4,113,000)
- Mammoth Hydra (down from $3,990,000 to $2,394,000)
- Pegassi Ignus (down from $2,765,000 to $1,659,000)
- Pegassi Tezeract (down from $2,825,000 to $1,695,000)
- Pegassi Toreador (down from $4,250,000 to $2,550,000)
- TM-02 Khanjali (down from $3,850,000 to $2,310,000)
Get Discounts (30% off)
- Benefactor LM87
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Coil Raiden
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Karin Technical
- Lampadati Komoda
- Lampadati Cinquemila
- Ocelot XA-21
- Överflöd Tyrant
- Progen Emerus
- Progen Tyrus
- Übermacht Niobe
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Vapid Caracara
- Vysser Neo
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% Off: Everything else (40% off for GTA+ Members)
- 50% Off: Compact EMP Launcher
- 50% Off GTA+ Members: Railgun
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Duggan Robbery: Dinka Jester RR (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Grotti Stinger GT (Standard Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Ocelot Jugular (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Annis S80RR
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Annis Euros - Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor LM87, Dewbauchee Champion, Progen Emerus, Pegassi Ignus & Pegassi Tezeract
- Luxury Autos: Bravado Banshee GTS & Übermacht Revolter with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery
- Test Track: Karin 190z, Lampadati Michelli GT & Ocelot Lynx
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Buffalo EVX
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Congestion Charge
- Time Trial: Del Perro Pier
- HSW Time Trial: Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights
Also Read:
PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2025 Feature 5 Top Holiday Games
Amazon Black Friday Deals on PS5 Games, Consoles and Gaming Controllers-Take Your Pick
RDR2 Remaster Could Launch Before GTA 6, but Do the Fans Only Want 60fps from Upgrade?
PlayStation Black Friday Sale India 2025-Is the PS5 Price Offer Really Attractive?