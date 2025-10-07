Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 special edition set to launch in China: What to expect?

Wondering what Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition in China is all about?Samsung is also preparing to launch a limited edition of its iconic Galaxy Z Fold 7, also known as W26, specially to the Chinese market in October. This new variant will be released with the promise of a refined design and high features aimed at foldable fans in China following the success of the global introduction of the Z Fold 7 in July 2025. Read further to know about the launch date, expected design changes, rumoured features, and what makes this foldable phone different from the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Special edition launch date and visual teasers

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition will be available on 11 October at 4pm in China (1:30pm IST in India) according to the official China site of Samsung. The teaser that was released depicts a smooth Z-foldable in bold black and red colour schemes and with a glamorous gold framing, creating hype among the fans about a new version of the flagship foldable model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display innovations

There has been speculation that the Special Edition would have an even smaller and lighter construction than the regular global Z Fold 7. This model is also likely to come with a bigger 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch outer display, an improvement over the conventional model that has a 7.6-inch inside and a 6.3-inch outside screen. These improvements will probably focus on increasing the amount of content one can enjoy, multitasking, and immersive applications on the wide foldable screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera and performance upgrades

It is possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition will still have the powerful 200MP main camera that debuted on the regular Z Fold 7 and is known to have extraordinary details and ProVisual Engine improvements. The phone should feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and storage up to 1TB- just like its international counterpart, the phone should be just as powerful in processing power and its ability to multitask.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Software and exclusive availability

This device can run on One UI 8.0 which is based on Android 16 and has long-term software support and all the latest Samsung AI-powered features. Nevertheless, similarly to the case of the Z Fold 6 Special Edition last year, the Z Fold 7 Special Edition will have an exclusively Chinese release, with production quantities of several hundred thousand units planned.

Samsung’s foldable future

Samsung succeeds by launching this special version which highlights its dedication to the high-end foldable market in China. Meanwhile, Samsung is also said to be developing an even more ambitious tri-fold smartphone, which could be announced at the APEC summit at the end of October 2025: this is an indicator that Samsung plans to continue innovating at a high pace in the foldables sector.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition takes the foldables to a new level in terms of high-quality design, display, and performance improvements. The international audience will enjoy viewing it but Chinese customers will be able to touch and feel a piece of what might turn out as the most sophisticated book-like foldable Samsung has ever produced, underpinning Samsung dominance in the foldable technology.

