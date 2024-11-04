Samsung Galaxy ZFlip FE to launch alongside ZFlip 6 in 2025

Samsung, a leading force in the foldable smartphone market, is reportedly developing a more budget-friendly variant of its well-received Galaxy Z Flip model. The current Galaxy Z Flip6 debuted with a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 but is now available for Rs 89,999, indicating a price drop that reflects market demand.

The new, more affordable model is expected to be named the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) and is likely to be priced significantly lower than the Z Flip6, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

Strategy to acquire Mass users

Insights into the Galaxy Z Flip FE were shared by Korean blogger yeux1122, although specific details about the device remain sparse. It is suggested that this budget-friendly version may be launched alongside the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip, tentatively referred to as the Galaxy Z Flip7.

A Samsung executive recently commented on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the company is actively "considering ways to lower entry barriers" for foldable smartphones to ensure that more customers can experience this innovative technology.

Samsung budget flip bring competetion to contenders

Samsung's move towards offering more affordable foldables appears to be a strategic response to increasing competition from other brands, notably Motorola. The Motorola RAZR 50, for instance, was launched at Rs 64,999, with promotional offers bringing the effective price down to Rs 49,999. This provides consumers with a comparable experience at a fraction of the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip6.

The trend toward lower-priced foldables has been particularly strong among Chinese OEMs in various Asian markets, which has impacted Samsung's sales performance. It is worth noting that Samsung has a history of introducing FE models after launching flagship devices. The FE lineup is crafted to provide a high-end experience without the premium price tag. For example, the newly launched Galaxy S24 FE is positioned slightly below the standard Galaxy S24 while still delivering the same Galaxy AI features and a premium design.

Anticipated Features

While specific details about the design, specifications, or pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip FE have yet to be revealed, it is expected to feature slightly less advanced specifications compared to Samsung's flagship flip phone. There is speculation that it may be powered by an Exynos or MediaTek chipset, rather than the high-end processors found in its more expensive counterparts.

Despite the lack of official or leaked information at this time, it is evident that Samsung's goal is to broaden the accessibility of foldable smartphones, making this cutting-edge technology available to a larger audience.

