Should You Buy the Poco M7 5G: All Details

India has been introduced to the Poco M7 5G on Monday. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,160mAh battery and an IP52 rated build for dust and splash resistance. It has an 8 megapixel selfie camera and a 50 megapixel dual back camera array. The Poco M7 5G is one of its unique features with a large 5,160 mAh battery and 18W fast charging (though it comes with a 33W charger) for extended usage and quick recharging, and the Poco M7 Pro 5G model was released in the nation in December 2024, as an addition to it. Read further to know about what makes the Poco M7 special along with the reasons you must consider before buying it.

Advertisment

Why is the Poco M7 5G special?

It is said to be the biggest display in its class and to have triple TÜV Rheinland certifications. Poco M7 5G is basically being marketed as a budget 5G Smartphone with 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50 MP primary camera, so if you are looking for a budget phone with premium features, then Poco M7 5G is definitely a good choice.

Poco M7 5G Cost and Availability in India

Advertisment

Poco M7 5G is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 8GB model. The rates are applicable only for March 7, the first day of the sale, and will be on Flipkart from 12 p.m. Mint Green, Ocean Blue and Satin Black are the color options for the phone.

Features and specifications of the Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixel) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits maximum brightness level and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian certifications.

It comes with an octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 128GB internal storage and up to to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

The M7 5G features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and an unidentified secondary sensor. The rear camera has an 8-megapixel sensor for photos and video calls, while the front camera is 8 megapixel for photos and video as well with 1080p recording at 30fps.

The M7 5G comes with an 18W wired charging and a 5,160mAh battery. The phone comes with a 33W charger, but nonetheless, it has 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio connector, and a USB Type-C port.

Security is provided by the phone’s fingerprint sensor on the side. It is rated IP52 for resistance to dust and splashes. The phone weighs 205.39g and has dimensions of 171.88 x 77.8 x 8.22mm.

Advertisment

Here is why you can buy it?