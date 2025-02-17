Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming: iPhone 16 Pro, Poco X7 Pro and More

Chipsets make mobile devices powerful enough to handle modern PC games with ease. Qualcomm and MediaTek have launched their most advanced smartphone chipsets.Now these new processors bring faster performance, better graphics that let you play games on fingertips. Popular mobile games like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and GRID Legends now offer console-like visuals. They attract more gamers to smartphones instead of traditional PCs or consoles. They come with features like high refresh rates, improved cooling systems, and AI-powered enhancements. So gaming phones these days have become more capable than ever. Now if you're planning to buy a gaming phone in 2025, whether it's a mid-range option or a premium flagship, here are some of the best choices available right now. Read further to know about the Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming.

iPhone 16 Pro

Although there are several Android gaming phones in the market. The iPhone 16 Pro might be the Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming option if you want to play PC games on your phone without any lag. The iPhone 16 Pro can run several PC games, such as Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage, in addition to the huge selection of games on the Apple App Store. The iPhone 16 Pro comes with one of the best camera systems on an Apple phone. It has a clean and bright OLED screen, hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, and the A18 Pro Bionic CPU. The base model, which has 128GB of storage, is currently available for as little as Rs 1,12,900.

Powerful A18 Pro Chip

Enhanced Graphics

Smooth Gameplay

Optimized Performance with Game Mode

Capable of Running AAA Titles

Good Thermal Management

Controller Support

4K 120fps Slow-Motion Video Recording

Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro is a mid-range gaming phone and Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming. If you're looking for a backup phone that can run all the newest games, like BGMI, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Warzone, Wuthering Waves, and GRID Legends,you must opt for this one. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset powers the Poco X7 Pro's 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. It is easy to see in direct sunlight and it gives a superb color reproduction. It has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. This makes up the phone's mediocre dual camera configuration. It is appropriate for a performance-focused gadget. This is the best gaming phone in its price range. It also comes with a massive 6,550mAh battery that charges at 90W. The starting price of the Poco X7 Pro is Rs 27,999.

Powerful Processor

Large Battery Capacity

Effective Cooling System

High Refresh Rate Display

Good Thermal Management

Game Optimization Features

Ample RAM and Storage Options

User-Friendly Interface

Redmagic 10 Pro

The Redmagic 10 Pro, which was just released, is a gaming phone available right now. Though this phone lacks a rear camera bump and has a boxy appearance and feel. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This makes the phone ideal for gaming as it also provides a comfortable grip. It comes pre-installed with Redmagic OS 10 based on Android 15. It features a massive 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel. However, the negative is that you will only get one Android upgrade. It may be unsatisfactory for customers who want to use the latest Android features. The Redmagic 10 Pro has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and an average-at-best 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, you can choose to upgrade to 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM. It has a 7,050mAh battery that charges at 100W is also included with the phone. The starting price is around Rs 56,200.

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor

High Refresh Rate Display

1.5K Resolution

Instant Touch Sampling Rate

Dual Shoulder Triggers

Robust Cooling System

Large Battery Capacity

Fast Charging Capability

Dedicated Gaming Features

Enhanced Audio Experience

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The newly released Galaxy S25 Plus stands out for its camera capabilities, high-end build quality, and years of upgrades. It is the Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming. It has a massive, boxy form and Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Galaxy S25 has a 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen. It gives vibrant real feel colours. It has a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom are also included in the flagship-level triple camera configuration. With Samsung guaranteeing seven years of OS updates, the Galaxy S25 has one of the best Android update policies. Although it has a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging capability. Gamers who want a phone that can play games for hours on end could find that the battery capacity is insufficient. Its battery is not very apt for gaming but you can use all the other features for good gaming. The starting price is Rs 99,999.

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset

Excellent Performance

Game Side Screen Feature

High Refresh Rate Display

Effective Cooling

Ample RAM

Optimized Performance

120 FPS Support

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is a high-end mid-range gadget and the Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming. It can meet all of your needs if you are prepared to pay a little bit extra. Yes it’s slightly high priced! Playing games and watching video on the phone's 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen is a pleasure. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. Additionally, you get a considerably more powerful triple camera arrangement that includes an 8MP ultrawide snapper, a 50MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP primary sensor. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W rapid charging power. If you frequently take pictures and are searching for a mid-range gaming phone, the OnePlus 13R is a good choice. Amazon is selling it for Rs 42,999.

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor

Smooth Gaming Experience

High Frame Rates

Optimised Performance

Effective Cooling System

High Refresh Rate Display.

Long Battery Life

Excellent Thermal Management

Dedicated Gaming Features

Near-instant Touch Response

This brings us to the end of the list. You have plenty of options in the market for Best Mobile Phones for Latest Gaming. You must keep these smartphones in mind if you are planning to buy a phone for gaming purposes.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.