The update promises fresher playlists and more control for listeners. If you have ever hit shuffle and felt like the same songs kept popping up like they were determined to be your theme music, Spotify claims it has finally solved the problem. The company announced on November 13 a new update that features a refreshed shuffle system, which helps give every playlist a bit more room to breathe.

A push for more variety

The new default mode, called Fewer Repeats, will take into account what you have recently heard and will move those songs lower in the order of play. So a song you've played recently likely won't come back too quickly. This functionality may help keep things a little more fresh and unpredictable for younger listeners who toggle between study playlists, gym songs, and late-night favorites.

This update is one of several listening controls that Spotify has released this year. It has added deeper genre dives, broadened its Explore and taste profiles structure, and added a Snooze function for when you need a slight break from a recommendation.

Shaping your Shuffle just got a bit more custom

Premium users can finally turn off Smart Shuffle for good, if that's how you like it. And here's the good part: free and premium listeners alike can tap on a song in shuffle, and voila, it gets bumped up to next in line, without having to start all over again with the playlist. It's a tiny tweak, but it makes a big difference in keeping the playlist feeling smooth.

If you're old school and still prefer your shuffle to be really random, don't worry, Premium subscribers, you can still revert to Standard Shuffle in your app settings. Just one thing to keep in mind, though: that classic version might start to repeat songs more often, because it's not taking into account what you've been listening to lately.

How to switch between shuffle version modes

Spotify lays out the steps for those premium users who want to give their options a try.

Get into settings in Spotify.

Then head on over to Playback.

Look for that "Fewer Repeats" or Standard option and select it.

For years now, shuffle has been a running joke amongst users who've just never found it to be as unpredictable as they wanted. And honestly, who hasn't gotten fed up with a shuffle playlist that starts repeating the same songs over and over? It's a classic example of true randomness feeling like it's simply repetitive. So the company is now trying to find that perfect balance between keeping things interesting while still giving users a bit of the old shuffle magic.

Keeping playlists feeling fresh

Spotify states it intends to keep its music library improving shuffle, allowing listeners to connect to more music and have smoother listening experiences. For many teen users, playlists serve as personal soundtracks for school, commutes, and downtime. With Fewer Repeats as the new default for Premium accounts, Spotify is providing listeners with an enhanced experience while they navigate the eighties.



