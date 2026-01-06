Tech Update Of The Day

Realme 16 Pro+ debuts in India as a camera-first mid-premium smartphone
Realme has kicked off 2026 with the launch of the Realme 16 Pro+ in India, positioning it as a camera-focused mid-premium smartphone aimed squarely at creators and power users. The headline feature is its 200MP primary camera, built around Samsung’s HP5 sensor and Realme’s new LumaColor imaging system, which promises natural skin tones, flexible zoom, and minimal overprocessing.
Backing the main sensor is a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x SuperZoom, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The phone also supports 4K HDR video recording across multiple focal lengths, targeting vloggers and travel creators.
Design-wise, the Realme 16 Pro+ adopts the new Urban Wild aesthetic by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, featuring a bio-based silicone back and IP69-rated durability. Up front is a 6.8-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. A massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging rounds out the package, making the Realme 16 Pro+ one of the most balanced camera-centric phones in its segment.
Xiaomi launches REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Pad 2 Pro in India, targeting everyday performance and big-screen users
Xiaomi has expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Pad 2 Pro, positioning both devices as reliable, long-term companions for work, entertainment, and daily connectivity. The new launches focus on durability, battery endurance, and seamless inter-device experiences for Indian consumers .
The REDMI Note 15 5G is designed for heavy everyday use, featuring IP66-rated protection, reinforced internals tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, and Hydro Touch 2.0 for reliable screen responsiveness in wet conditions. Photography is handled by a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM9 sensor with OIS, paired with 4K video support and AI-assisted shooting features. Powering the phone is a 5520mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W fast charging and reverse charging support. The device runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, ships with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, and promises extended software and security support.
The REDMI Pad 2 Pro targets users seeking a portable productivity and entertainment device. It packs a massive 12,000mAh battery, a 2.5K 120Hz display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. Xiaomi is also pushing accessories like the Smart Pen and keyboard to turn the tablet into a lightweight workstation.
Pricing starts at ₹22,999 for REDMI Note 15 5G and ₹24,999 for REDMI Pad 2 Pro, with sales beginning mid-January across online and offline channels.
Dubstep launches new range of TWS earbuds and portable speakers in India
Dubstep has expanded its consumer audio portfolio in India with the launch of a new range of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and portable wireless speakers, reinforcing its push into affordable, lifestyle-focused audio products. To mark the launch, the brand has also roped in actor Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador, aligning itself with individuality and music-led self-expression.
The new TWS lineup includes Buzz X7, Buzz X8, and Buzz X9, each aimed at different user needs, from everyday listening to bass-heavy and gaming-oriented use cases. The earbuds feature 13mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls. Battery life extends up to 60 hours on select models, making them suitable for long listening sessions without frequent charging.
Alongside earbuds, Dubstep has introduced the Pop 1200 and Pop 1400 portable speakers. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the speakers offer 12W and 14W output, up to 16 hours of playback, and True Wireless Stereo support for a wider audio experience.
Pricing starts at ₹599, keeping the products accessible to a mass audience. The new Dubstep audio range is available across major online platforms including Flipkart, Blinkit, and quick-commerce services, as the brand continues to scale its presence in India’s fast-growing audio market.
Milagrow Education pushes robotics and AI learning into Indian classrooms
Milagrow Education is carving out a distinct space in India’s evolving education landscape by bringing hands-on robotics and AI learning to schools, universities, and educators. An academic arm of Milagrow HumanTech, the company is leveraging its experience as a consumer and service robotics manufacturer to move learning beyond textbooks and into real-world application .
The focus is on building foundational skills early. Milagrow Education’s programs guide students from beginner to advanced levels, covering robot design, sensors, actuators, coding, embedded systems, and the basics of AI and machine learning. The emphasis is on experimentation and problem-solving, helping learners understand how intelligent machines actually work rather than treating technology as abstract theory.
A key part of the initiative is the setup of Robotics and AI labs in schools and universities. These labs use international-standard hardware and modern AI tools, paired with curricula aligned to NEP 2020 and global STEM benchmarks. Milagrow also provides end-to-end support, from installation to ongoing technical assistance.
Teacher training and student internships form another pillar. Educators receive specialised training to confidently teach robotics and AI, while college students gain industry exposure through project-based internships. Together, these efforts position Milagrow Education as a bridge between classrooms and India’s future tech workforce .
Red Hat expands NVIDIA partnership to speed up enterprise AI at rack scale
Red Hat has announced a major expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA, aiming to help enterprises move faster from AI experimentation to full-scale production. The partnership brings Red Hat’s enterprise open source platforms together with NVIDIA’s upcoming Vera Rubin rack-scale AI architecture, targeting the next phase of large, centralized AI deployments.
A key part of the announcement is Red Hat Enterprise Linux for NVIDIA, a new specialised edition of Red Hat’s operating system designed to offer Day 0 support for NVIDIA’s latest AI platforms. The goal is to give enterprises a ready-to-use, production-grade foundation for high-density AI workloads, tightly integrated with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat AI.
The NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform combines the new Vera CPU, Rubin GPUs, BlueField-4 data processors, and NVL72 rack-scale systems, built to power what the companies describe as gigascale AI factories. Red Hat plans to optimise its entire hybrid cloud stack for this hardware, including support for confidential computing, advanced networking, and distributed inference.
By aligning open source software with next-generation AI hardware from the outset, Red Hat and NVIDIA aim to deliver a consistent, secure, and scalable AI stack across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments, helping enterprises deploy AI with greater confidence and long-term stability.
Nutanix and NVIDIA strengthen enterprise AI with integrated AI operating environment
Nutanix has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to help enterprises deploy and scale generative AI more efficiently through an integrated AI operating environment. As large language models continue to grow in size and complexity, organisations are increasingly seeking infrastructure that delivers high performance, scalability, and power efficiency without added operational burden.
Built on Nutanix’s Acropolis Operating System (AOS) and AHV hypervisor, the integrated AI operating environment combines key offerings such as the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), Unified Storage (NUS), and Nutanix Database (NDB). Together, these form a turnkey platform designed to operationalise AI factories running on NVIDIA AI infrastructure and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NIM microservices.
Nutanix is also working closely with NVIDIA to support next-generation acceleration technologies. The platform will be optimised for upcoming NVIDIA Vera Arm-based CPUs, NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, BlueField-4 data processing units, and Spectrum-X Ethernet Photonics switching, enabling full rack-scale and datacenter-level AI acceleration.
By tightly integrating software and hardware, Nutanix aims to reduce the time from infrastructure deployment to production-ready AI workloads, allowing enterprises to focus on generating value from their data. The collaboration underscores a shared vision of simplifying enterprise AI adoption while maintaining flexibility, security, and support for open-source innovation.