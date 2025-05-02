Tech update of the day: vivo Y19 5G debuts with AI and big battery

-> vivo Y19 5G hits India with AI swagger and budget firepower
vivo just dropped the Y19 5G in India, and no—it’s not a reboot of the 2019 model. This is a slick, budget-friendly beast packing a Dimensity 6300 chip, a massive 5,500 mAh battery, and a 90Hz 6.74-inch display. AI tricks like Erase, Photo Enhance, and Document Scan bring smarts to the specs, while prices start at just Rs. 10,499. Available in Titanium Silver and Majestic Green, it runs Android 15 and even promises 1,600 charge cycles. Storage? Expandable. Deals? Sweet—zero down EMI on the top model. Smart, sturdy, and splash-resistant, this phone punches above its price tag.