Tecno Spark Slim MWC: Slimmest Smartphone In The World

The Tecno Spark Slim is a beautiful phone that has an extremely thin frame with a 5,200 mAh battery. This synergy eliminates the typical compromise between thinness and battery capacity and is a revolution in the smartphone world. It comes with a beautiful and refined design constructed from eco-friendly materials, providing durability and sustainability. 3D curved AMOLED screen of a 144 Hz refresh rate supports a colourful and smooth view experience. In order to satisfy photography fans, the product boasts dual 50 MP cameras for the back with an interactive light band, aiming to optimize photo-taking experience. Moreover, its battery has large capacity with the long endurance rendered possible due to fast charging towards more convenient usability. Read further to know all details.

Tecno Spark Slim: To be displayed at MWC

It has been rumored to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will be built with a double rear camera arrangement of 50 megapixels. Additionally, the phone has been made with stainless steel and recyclable aluminum, which means it will serve them longer as well as sustain the environment more. Tecno revealed in a press release Friday that its concept smartphone Spark Slim would be at MWC next week. The company's booth at MWC will have the concept phone on display. Having a 5,200mAh battery, the phone is also branded as the world's thinnest smartphone and will have a thickness of 5.75mm.

Technical Specifications of the Tecno Spark Slim

The Tecno Spark Slim has been reported to feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The screen is reported to include a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, which will enhance visibility when outdoors under direct sunlight. A 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor will comprise its dual rear camera setup. Its 13-megapixel selfie camera makes it perfect for selfies and video calls. Although Tecno did not reveal the chipset of Spark Slim, it is well known that it comes with an octa-core CPU. Its battery is 5,200mAh and supports 45W fast charging. Its battery thickness is 4.04 mm. It comes with a stainless steel frame and is composed completely of recycled aluminum using an integrated die-casting technology. The Spark Slim's price and release date have not yet been announced by Tecno. The phone has been called a concept smartphone by the company, and more details will likely be announced during MWC, which runs from March 3 through March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. The Tecno Spark Slim is expected to go up against the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Slim (or Air).

