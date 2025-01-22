Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Buy 128GB Storage and 16GB RAM for Less

The Spark 30C 5G, Tecno's latest low-cost smartphone. It offers remarkable features at a reasonable price. Recently released in India, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G offers a number of benefits to the low-cost smartphone market. Let’s read further to know about the extraordinary premium feature of this low cost smartphone.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Feature you can’t ignore

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G's 120Hz refresh rate display is its most notable feature. The refresh rate display gives you smoother animations and more responsive touch interactions. This feature makes this an impressive budget-friendly product as it greatly improves the user experience. This feature is especially useful for gaming and content scrolling. If you are into gaming and regular scrolling you must consider the 120Hz refresh rate display of Tecno Spark 30C 5G. This smartphone has a good display quality.

Who should consider buying the Tecno Spark 30C 5G?

Anyone searching for a dependable, multipurpose smartphone for gaming, multitasking, and media storage should consider the Tecno Spark 30C. If you are someone who wants a low budget phone, this is a useful option. It is a unique choice for consumers on a tight budget looking for a smartphone that offers excellent value. It offers a stylish design, bright display, and long-lasting battery.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is an affordable phone. It costs Rs.12999 and comes with 8GB of RAM. On January 21, the sale went live. Users can now purchase the phone from Flipkart or retail locations. The Spark 30C has good colour options too. This gadget, which comes in three eye-catching color options—Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud. The colour options are already drawing interest. And there is an exciting offer too!Early purchasers can take advantage of special bank promotions, such as a 5% rebate for Flipkart credit card holders who utilize Axis Bank.

Specifications of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G has 16GB of RAM- 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM. It is powered by the D6300 5G processor. The 128GB storage version is the only one with this combination.The Tecno Spark 30C phone has a 6.67-inch LCD IPS screen that refreshes at a steady 120 Hz. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The Spark 30C has an IP54 grade for water and dust protection and supports 10 5G bands for users that require dependable and quick communication. And the best part is that Tecno guarantees a four-year lag-free experience.

Features of the Camera and Battery

A 48MP main sensor from Sony's IMX 82 series is part of the camera configuration. It provides crisp and detailed photos. There is an 8MP front camera with dual LED flash for selfies. A sturdy 5,000 mAh battery with 18W rapid charging powers the phone. The best part is there are many connectivity choices, like the USB Type-C, Bluetooth, NFC compatibility, and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

