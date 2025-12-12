Truke Introduces Resonance X Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds in India

Truke has announced Resonance X, a new open-ear wireless earbuds offering designed and manufactured in India. The device is positioned for users seeking all-day comfort and an alternative to conventional in-ear audio formats, aligning with growing demand in the open-ear audio device India segment.

Advertisment

Market Shift Toward Open-Ear Wireless Devices

The company notes that global adoption of open-wear sound (OWS) devices has increased more than 30 percent year over year as listeners prioritise ear-health-friendly, non-intrusive audio options. Resonance X enters this rising category, priced at INR 1,699 on Amazon and Flipkart from 12 December. Customers can purchase it earlier on Truke’s website with an additional INR 500 launch-day discount.

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, said the Indian audio market is undergoing a clear transition toward comfort-oriented, ear-health-friendly solutions. He noted that OWS devices are emerging as one of the fastest-growing global audio segments and highlighted Resonance X as Truke’s locally designed response to shifting user behaviour.

Design Tailored for Daily Use

Resonance X features a glossy finish and compact form factor, available in Black and Blue. The open-ear architecture aims to reduce fatigue, making the device suitable for work, travel, entertainment, fitness and casual all-day listening. The lightweight build is positioned for users researching “open-ear wireless earbuds India” and similar comfort-focused categories.

Advertisment

Audio Features and Performance

Despite its small footprint, Resonance X is equipped with 16mm titanium drivers designed to deliver balanced sound, enhanced clarity and rich bass. Its 24-bit spatial audio capability expands the soundstage for music, calls and casual gaming. The device offers up to 70 hours of total playtime through a 400mAh charging case.

For multitasking, the earbuds support dual-pairing for switching between laptop and smartphone. A 40ms low-latency gaming mode is available for users who require tighter audio-visual sync, a feature often sought in open-ear Bluetooth earbuds.

Warranty and Support

Resonance X includes a 12-month warranty and is supported by Truke’s network of more than 400 service centres across India. The launch represents another step in the company’s effort to expand India-made audio innovation, contributing to the rapidly growing segment of open-ear wireless earbuds India consumers are increasingly exploring.