Realme P4x_ Power, performance, and value in a vibrant package

The newly launched Realme P4x is an affordable phone and it comes with a package in relation to its features. This latest Realme phone is a value for money and you can have a preference with your colour choices too. It is a complete package and when you learn about the specifications and features of the phone, you will surely want to consider it. Read further to know all details about the latest Realme P4x.

Realme P4x: Launch and price

Realme P4x has been launched in India, which introduced a new model to the P series. The device comes in three fashionable colors such as Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs15,499, the 8GB +128GB is priced at Rs16,999, and the 8GB +256GB is priced at Rs17,999. To make a small introductory offer, the basic model will be offered at Rs13,499, so it will be an interesting purchase to those who do not want to spend much. It will start selling at noon on December 12 on Flipkart and in the Realme online store.

Performance

The Realme P4x is essentially a smartphone that runs on the 6nm octa-core media technology Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which makes the phone efficient in its daily operations and multi-tasking. The phone has a maximum RAM capacity of 8GB (dynamic RAM of 18GB) and storage capacity of 256GB, which is sufficient to play games and have extensive usage. It is powered by Realme UI 6.0, and it has a clean and user-friendly interface.

Display and build

Realme P4x has a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD that has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness to provide smooth images and rich colours. The IP64 standard is a measure of dust and waterproofness, which makes the device durable. It is also supplemented with the new Frozen Crown System that relies on a huge vapour chamber and copper-graphite surface with an excellent cooling opportunity.

Camera and battery

Photography is being done with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has 8Mp which is suitable to take selfies and video calls. The gadget comes with a colossal 7,000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging which makes sure that the battery lasts long and the device recharges very fast.

Connectivity and features

The Realme P4x is based on 5G and Bluetooth, GPS, several satellite systems, a connector that is a USB Type-C, as well as Wi-Fi. Audio is also improved and comes with two speakers and the device is 8.39 mm thick and 208 grams. The features, performance, and value combine to make the Realme P4x an appealing device to those who are looking to get a smartphone with all the features that have a great price.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.