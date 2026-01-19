UltraProlink QuadLink 240 launches in India with 240W power and 4-in-1 charging support

In an increasingly connected world, most users rely on multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, and gaming equipment. The inconvenience begins when each device requires a different cable for charging. Managing multiple cables, identifying which supports fast charging, and still falling short on power has become a common frustration, especially for users who are frequently on the move.

Standard charging cables are generally adequate for basic needs, but they often struggle to support high-speed charging for modern, power-intensive devices. Carrying separate cables for different devices, simply to achieve the required charging speed and output, adds unnecessary complexity to everyday use. The newly launched UltraProlink QuadLink 240 4-in-1 charging cable aims to replace multiple charging wires with a single high-power solution for modern devices.

One cable designed to simplify charging: 4-in-1 charging cable

UltraProlink, an Indian consumer technology brand, has introduced QuadLink 240 to address this challenge. The QuadLink 240 is a single 4-in-1 ultra-fast 240W Sync and Charge cable designed to support high-power charging and data transfer across a wide range of devices through one consolidated solution. This 4-in-1 charging cable eliminates the need to carry separate wires for laptops, phones, and accessories.

240W charging cable India: High power delivery across devices

Positioned as a fast charging cable for laptop and phone users, the QuadLink 240 adapts power output automatically for different devices. As a 240W charging cable in India, the QuadLink 240 supports power-hungry laptops alongside smartphones and tablets using a single cable. Designed for devices with varying power requirements, the QuadLink 240 aims to reduce the need for multiple charging-cables. It supports use cases ranging from heavy-duty gaming laptops to smartphones, tablets, cameras, and gaming devices.

The cable delivers up to 240W (48V/5A) of power and is equipped with an intelligent E-Mark smart chip that automatically regulates power output. This allows the cable to provide safe, stable, and efficient charging by adjusting power delivery based on the connected device. The same cable can be used for high-performance laptops, fast-charging smartphones, tablets, and accessories without compromising compatibility or safety.

USB Type-C to Lightning cable India: Four connectors and fast data transfer

The inclusion of USB Type-C to Lightning cable support makes it compatible with iPhones and iPads commonly used in India. The QuadLink 240 offers 4-in-1 universal connectivity, supporting Type-C to Type-C charging at up to 240W, Type-C to Lightning at up to 30W, USB-A to Type-C at 18W, and USB-A to Lightning at 12W. As a 240W USB-C cable, it meets the latest USB Power Delivery standards required by gaming laptops and professional workstations.

This configuration enables compatibility with a broad range of devices including MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Android smartphones, DSLRs, gaming consoles, and power banks. In addition to charging, the cable supports data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, enabling fast syncing of files, photos, and videos. It is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, supporting in-car connectivity.

Built for durability and everyday use

For long-term daily use, the QuadLink 240 features a 1.5-metre nylon braided exterior designed to resist tangling. The cable is fitted with zinc alloy connectors to enhance durability and provide a premium finish. According to the company, the cable has been tested for more than 30,000 bends to withstand repeated plugging, unplugging, and movement.

A Flow LED indicator provides visual confirmation of active charging, adding both functional feedback and a modern design element. The cable also supports multiple fast-charging protocols, including PD-PPS, SFC 2.0, SuperVOOC, Warp, and QC, allowing it to adapt to different charging standards across devices. With the QuadLink 240, UltraProlink charging accessories continue to focus on durability, safety, and real-world usability.

Charging cable price and availability in India

The UltraProlink QuadLink 240 4-in-1 charging cable is now available in India via Amazon and the official UltraProlink website. The UltraProlink QuadLink 240 4-in-1 charging cable is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available through UltraProlink’s official website and Amazon India.

At Rs 1,199, the charging cable price in India positions the QuadLink 240 as a premium but practical everyday accessory. For users managing phones, laptops, tablets, and accessories daily, this multi-device charging cable reduces clutter and charging confusion.

