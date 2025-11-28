MacBook Air M4 Price Crash Turns Black Friday Into a Big Win for India Buyers

Apple has cut the prices of the MacBook Air M4 during the Black Friday sale in India significantly. Croma is currently offering the MacBook Air M4 at an effective cost of Rs 55,911, which is a massive difference from the retail price of Rs 99,900. The interest in the offer is related to the multiple discounts available at once instead of a single direct price drop. Several reliable sources have reported that the promotion has a time limit, which likely means it will end with the ongoing sale.

How the discount applies

Apple has released the MacBook Air M4 in India at a stated price of Rs 99,900. As part of the Black Friday sale, students and educators can purchase the MacBook Air M4 at a discounted education price of Rs 88,911 before the application of any additional promotions. Banks that are part of the promotion offer eligible cardholders an additional discount of Rs 10,000. Also, if a purchaser exchanges an old laptop or device for a new MacBook Air M4, the customer can receive as much as Rs 13,000 in exchange value and a bonus toward the purchase. Therefore, combining these factors together creates the reported effective price of Rs 55,911.

Essential features

Even though the price is significantly lower than what was initially requested for the MacBook Air M4, it has exactly the same hardware as the MacBook Air M4 that was released when it was launched. The M4 has a 10-core CPU, an 8-core GPU with 256 GB SSD, and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display (at least in the entry-level version), two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a MagSafe charging port, all standard features for an Apple product.

In addition, the M4 is able to be connected to multiple external displays, and this is also a standard feature of Apple products. Whereas using the M-series processor has led Apple’s M4 processor to be the fastest M-series processor, and has had a significant impact on the speed of the MacBook Air M4 over previous MacBook Air Intel-based computers and their predecessors.

How does the offer matter?

With the offer reducing the price drastically, students or professionals can now find the MacBook Air M4 at a much lower effective price than most Windows-based premium, pro, or top-end laptops (in various price ranges). And the value proposition for students or professionals purchasing a MacBook Air M4 to be used for several more years is also very high due to Apple’s long-term software support and very consistent processing performance. However, the final amount paid for the MacBook Air M4 is dependent on each individual’s eligibility for available discounts.

Here are some of the reasons to consider this offer:

Affordability: With a price point of less than Rs 60,000, Apple has provided a greater opportunity for students, professionals, and creative individuals who found the price of their MacBooks to be higher than many other manufacturers’ comparable Windows-based systems.

Value proposition: For consumers to be able to purchase a laptop equipped with the latest technology and a powerful processor at a significant savings will make it much more appealing compared to other systems selling for between Rs 50,000–70,000.

Opportunity: With Black Friday sales and cashback offers through credit cards occurring this time of year, such opportunities would not be available for quite some time and may represent one of the best opportunities for consumers to purchase their first Apple laptop on the Indian market in time to enjoy the features and benefits of Apple’s 2025 MacBooks.

Facts to consider

Although the offer may seem lucrative, there are a few things that you should keep in mind before availing it:

The effective price of Rs 55,911 is a “net price,” or in other words, a price that could be variable depending on a buyer’s qualification for student or teacher rebates, promotional bank offers, and if they choose to exchange an old product on trade-in. Not every buyer will qualify for all of these discount options. The base price for the MacBook Air M4 is as of now Rs 99,900 (or Rs 99,900 in the official documentation).

It is assumed that the Croma offer will be available only during a short window of time and during Black Friday sales and may not be continuously available.

Banks providing the offer

The effective price of Rs 55,911 is a combination of several available offers, with one of the components being bank-affiliated discounts. Numerous banks are currently collaborating with retailers to introduce this limited-time Black Friday offer. Knowing the banks that offer these benefits and using their cards may help you reduce your out-of-pocket expenses.

Here are some of the banks that are offering the MacBook Air M4 Black Friday discount:

ICICI Bank: Making the payment through an ICICI credit card can offer you an instant discount of Rs 10,000. Many news reports, like the Times of India, cover this detail.

Making the payment through SBI also offers similar instant discounts.

Making the payment through SBI also offers similar instant discounts. Kotak Bank: Kotak credit cards, in addition to EMI transactions, were included in prior promotional offers used by Apple or retailers for discounted pricing using bank cards.

Key takeaway

The MacBook Air M4 Black Friday sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase a quality, class-A laptop at a greatly reduced price compared to its regular costs if you qualify for all of the discounts and the trade-in program. You receive significant value for your money if you can combine Apple’s premium hardware with its portability and the benefit of the Apple ecosystem at a price lower than you would ordinarily pay.

That being stated, your ultimate savings will be based on your ability to meet the qualifications and be prepared to take advantage of the offers available. If you have been looking to buy a MacBook, this might just be one of the best opportunities for you to save on the purchase if you qualify for all of the discounts.

