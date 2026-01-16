Amazon Republic Day Deals 2026-PlayStation 5 Games, Controllers and Twin Charging Station

Amazon Republic Day Deals have been launched on the platform, and right now you can explore deals on different gadgets, smartphones, PS5 games and various PS5 controllers. Most of these deals help you in purchasing a product at a reasonable price that matches with your budget requirements. Also, PS5 games and controllers are really expensive, and Amazon Republic Day Deals bring to you some of the best PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers and other much-needed gaming items on sale.

PlayStation 5 Controllers- Amazon Republic Day 2026 Deals

Get Playstation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition , 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty for Rs. 6609 (12% off). This PlayStation 5 controller comes with features like haptic feedback, built-in microphone and headset jack, and multi-device connectivity.

Get Sony Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller (Playstation 5) for Rs. 16,598 (13% off). This PS5 controller comes with exclusive features like changeable stick caps, remappable inputs, Swappable back buttons and custom settings.

Get PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller Cosmic Red for Rs. 5886 (21% off). The main features of this PlayStation 5 controllers are Plug-N-Play, Rubberized Grip, Well-Built Layout and Buttons, Broad Game Support, and Dual Vibration Motors.

Get Sony Playstation Dualsense Wireless Controller Gaming Console- The Last Of Us Limited Edition for PlayStation 5 for Rs. 7875 (34% off). This PS5 controller has features like haptic feedback, built-in microphone, 3.5mm jack and more.

Get PS5 Limited Edition Controller Monster Hunter Wilds L.E for Rs. 8990 (40% off).

Get Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Helldivers 2 LE for Rs. 9999 (23% off).

Sony DualSense Charging Stations- Amazon Republic Day 2026 Deals

Get Sony DualSense Charging Station for Rs. 2199 (15% off).

Get PowerA Twin Charging Station for PS5 Dualsense and Dualsense Edge Wireless Controllers for Rs. 1749 (42% off).

Get Ant Esports Dock5 RGB with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station, PS5 Console Disc and Digital Edition, PS5 Cooling Station Accessories with RGB Light/Headset Holder/6 Game Slots/Screw (White) for Rs. 1799 (64% off).

Get NiTHO Vertical Charging Dock for PS5 and PS5 Edge Wireless Controllers for Rs. 699 (50% off).

PS5 Games- Amazon Republic Day 2026 Deals

Get Sony PS5 The Last Of Us 2 Remastered for Rs. 1989 (38% off).

Get PlayStation Sony God Of War Ragnarok for Rs. 1989 (62% off).

Get Sony Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection PS5 for Rs. 1499 (53% off).

Get Sony Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 for Rs. 2399 (52% off).

Get Sony PS5 Ghost of Yotei PS5 for Rs. 4849 (7% off).

Get Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 25 PS5 for Rs. 2399 (52% off).

Get Sony PS5 Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales for Rs. 1899 (53% off).

Get Sony Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% off).

Get Sony PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for Rs. 1599 (50% off).

Get Sony PS5 Astro Bot- Standard Edition for Rs. 2999 (29% off)

Get Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 for Rs. 1998 (29% off).

Get Cricket 26 Standard Edition PlayStation 5 for Rs. 4399 (2% off).

Get Ubisoft Assassins Creed Shadows Standard Edition PlayStation 5 for Rs. 4748 (5% off)

Get Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PS5 for Rs. 4199 (16% off).

Amazon Republic Day Deals given here will make your gameplay experience on PS5 affordable and better. These deals are available on Amazon for a limited time, so you need to explore them in order to make some excellent additions to your PS5 gaming experience.

