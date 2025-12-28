Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale 2025: Massive discounts on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Vijay Sales has already opened its much awaited sale of Apple Days Sale, which begins today, December 28, in 160+ physical retail stores and also in its online platform at www.vijaysales.com, running until January 4, 2026. Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale 2025 brings massive discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple accessories across India. This is an event that occurs once a year and one can look forward to huge bargains in the Apple high-end ecosystem including the newest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and accessories, and it would be a good opportunity to start an upgrade at the post-Christmas shopping. The Apple Days Sale at Vijay Sales is an annual event offering exclusive deals on Apple products both online and offline.

Exclusive iPhone 17 rewards and discounts on flagships

Shoppers can grab major iPhone discounts in India during the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale. Special iPhone 17 offers in India include Rs3,000 MyVS loyalty rewards redeemable on future purchases. Buyers of iPhone will be dealt with special treatment in the sale. Vijay Sales is giving MyVS Rewards Loyalty points of Rs3,000 as flat amount on any iPhone 17 purchase that may be redeemed to get further discounts on another purchase.

The sale also features an iPhone 16 price drop, making flagship Apple phones more affordable.The older models have not been forgotten as there are some appealing offers to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16E, and iPhone 15, and Apple performance is presented as a high-quality product that can also be bought by budget customers. The Vijay Sales Apple Sale 2025 dates run from December 28 to January 4, making it one of the biggest New Year tech sales.

MacBooks, iPads, watches and accessories on sale

Several MacBook deals in India are available, including discounts on the latest M4-powered models. Sale is not limited to iPhones but to the entire line of Apple. Witness significant discounts on MacBooks (M4 too), iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods. Buyers can also enjoy Apple Watch discounts in India during the Apple Days Sale. Prices of accessories such as chargers, cables, Apple Pencils, cases, etc are also competitive and they are these accessories that fill your Apple set-up. Demo and open-box versions of certain models will be offered at low prices in the stores and online, but the limited units, sold on a first-first-first-served basis. Popular audio products see an AirPods price cut, making them ideal add-ons during the sale. This Apple ecosystem sale covers everything from iPhones and iPads to Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories.

Up to 20% off on Apple care+ protection plans

Vijay Sales is offering an Apple Care+ discount in India with up to 20% off protection plans. Security of your new Apple device now became less expensive. Vijay Sales also offers up to 20% discount on the Protect+ schemes together with Apple Care+ services when buying them with corresponding devices. This package will guarantee a peace of mind with the extended warranty coverage at a reduced price, including accidental damages, and the technical assistance.

Sale details and how to shop

Duration: December 28, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Platforms: 160+ Vijay Sales stores +

www.vijaysales.com

Highlights:iPhone 17 loyalty points, flagship offers, demo models, accessories offers, Apple Care+ discounts.

Tip: Make sure to shop early on the site or at stores to get a limited demo and stock up on the accessories during the sale.

This is among the best Apple deals before New Year for buyers planning an ecosystem upgrade. This sale during the Apple Days is one of the best chances to obtain the newest ecosystem offered by Apple at discounted rates before the new year. Now go to Vijay Sales and avail of these special time offers.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.