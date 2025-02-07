What to Expect From The Upcoming Vivo V50 Smartphone?

Vivo V50 has been in the news from somewhile now. The smartphone is expected to launch in March. It is making headlines as this will be India’s first phone to come with 3D-Star Technology. Yes, you read that right! Some believe it is a good marketing strategy! It is also said to be one of the slimmest phones. Well, to update you we have managed to get some leaks about the specifications and special features of the phone. Read further to know more about the expected details of the Vivo V50.

Advertisment

Features and specs of the Vivo V50 (Expected)

The Starry Blue version of this phone comes with India’s first 3D-Star Technology. This gives it a shiny, star-like effect that looks like the night sky. It is also one of the slimmest phones. It comes with a large 6000mAh battery. It is easy to carry even though the battery is large. Additionally, the phone has special wedding portrait features. This is designed to enhance colors and details in wedding photos. It helps to make them look more vibrant and beautiful, especially for Indian celebrations. That is a good marketing strategy we must say! According to reports, the 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel will make its debut with the Vivo V50. It will receive a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

Advertisment

This phone offers an excellent camera system with high-resolution front and rear cameras. It is enhanced by Zeiss optics. It also includes an Aura Light flash and wedding portrait colour tuning for better photos. The large 6,000mAh battery supports 90W fast charging. This gives it a long battery life and quick recharging feature. It has a durable build with IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance and Schott Diamond Shield Glass for extra protection. The design is slim and stylish, with unique color options like Starry Blue with 3D-Star Technology. The 120Hz curved AMOLED display provides a smooth and immersive viewing experience.







Date of launch for the Vivo V50: (Expected)

Advertisment

The launch date has not yet been formally announced by Vivo. But according to the official poster that was leaked, the Vivo V50 and V50 Pro will go on sale on February 18.

Who should consider the Vivo V50?

Advertisment

The Vivo V50 is a great choice for those who love photography. The phone may come with high-resolution front and rear cameras featuring ZEISS optics. It will have a dedicated portrait mode for stunning photos. If battery life is a priority for users, then its 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures long hours of use with quick recharging. The slim design, curved display, and unique color options make it a stylish device. It is also highly durable, thanks to its IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, along with Schott Diamond Shield Glass for extra protection.

The anticipated price of the Vivo V50 in India

Advertisment

The Vivo V50 may cost Rs 37,999. We expect the top model may cost over Rs 40,000. The Vivo V40 was released for Rs 34,999. So considering the price of Vivo V40, the Vivo V50 may cost Rs 37,999.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.