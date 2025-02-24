Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon in India: Why It May Not Be for Everyone

Vivo is getting ready to unveil a new smartphone, the Vivo T4x 5G, this time. The smartphone may be released in the near future. The business has begun to tease some of the device's features and characteristics, but the actual launch date is yet unknown. The huge 6,500mAh battery of the Vivo T4x 5G is considered as one of the most powerful in this category. This makes it perfect for heavy users because it enables continuous use without frequent charging. Furthermore, there are leaks and rumors going around online that give us a clue as to what to expect. Read about the device's specifications, features, costs along with Pros and Cons prior to its launch. Also know Who should not buy the Vivo T4x 5G.

Vivo T4x 5G: Who should not buy this phone?

Users should be aware of the Vivo T4x 5G's hybrid SIM slot design before making a purchase. This means that using two SIM cards will prevent you from using expandable storage at the same time. This can be a drawback to people that require both features. For a variety of user types, the Vivo T4x 5G is an excellent option. For people who need a long-lasting battery and use their phones frequently, this is ideal. It is also appropriate for consumers on a tight budget who want a feature-rich smartphone at a reasonable cost. It is also an excellent choice for those who love taking pictures and want a camera system that can produce high-quality images.

Expected characteristics for the Vivo T4x 5G

This time, the Vivo T4x might include a Dynamic Light function that, when positioned face-down, provides personalized lighting effects for alerts. Pronto Purple and Marine Blue are anticipated to be the two fashionable color options for the Vivo T4x 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which the Vivo T4x can run on, is said to have an amazing AnTuTu benchmark score of around 728,000.

The Vivo T4x has a 50-megapixel AI-powered main lens for cameras. AI-driven features including AI Eraser, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode are anticipated to improve the camera setup and give users a better shooting experience. Additional information about the secondary cameras is still unknown, though.

Display:

Size: 6.78 inches

Type: Color LCD

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Brightness: 1000 nits

Processor:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset

RAM:

6 GB (expandable up to an additional 6 GB of virtual RAM)

Storage:

Internal: 128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Expandable: Yes, up to 1 TB via a hybrid SIM slot

Cameras:

Rear Camera:

Primary: 64 MP (ƒ/1.8)

Depth Sensor: 2 MP (ƒ/2.4)

Video Recording: Up to 1080p @30fps

Front Camera:

16 MP (ƒ/2.05)

Battery:

Capacity: 6,500 mAh

Fast Charging: Yes, at 44W

Operating System:

Android v15 with Funtouch OS

Connectivity:

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano), supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.4, USB-C

Additional Features:

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

IP64 rating for dust and water resistance

Headphone jack available

The device's battery capacity will be another important feature. According to Vivo, the battery will be the "largest in its segment." According to reports, the smartphone will have a 6,500mAh battery, which is a significant improvement over the Vivo T3x's 6,000mAh cell. Whether or if the charging speed will be faster than the 44W fast charging support of the predecessor has not yet been confirmed.

Pros:

Large Battery: The impressive battery capacity ensures long-lasting performance.

High Refresh Rate Display: The smooth scrolling experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate enhances gaming and general usage.

Expandable Storage: Users can expand storage up to an additional terabyte.

Good Camera Setup: The camera system supports various photography modes and features.

Cons:

Hybrid SIM Slot: The dual SIM functionality uses a hybrid slot, limiting simultaneous use of two SIM cards and microSD.

Weight and Thickness: With a large battery, the phone may be bulkier compared to competitors.

Limited Availability of Features: Some advanced features present in higher-end models may be missing.

Expected cost

The Vivo T4x may be purchased for less than Rs 15,000, if rumors are to be believed. More information on its display, charging capabilities, and other features will probably be made public soon as the actual launch draws near.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.