Vivo V60e leaks: Expected price, specs, and design ahead of India launch

Vivo is preparing to release the V60e 5G to India, which will be a powerful upgrade of the former V50e. Even though an official press release is not available yet, trusted leaks and early renders provide a clear insight into what buyers could anticipate of this mid-range competitor. Vivo V60e 5G will be introduced in India as a smartphone in the middle price range with the focus on durability, battery performance, and charging. Vivo is targeting consumers who require the style and practicality, with smooth colours, roughness of construction, and support of the latest software.

Vivo V60e leaks

According to leaks, the V60e will come with flagship-tier battery performance, increased protection, and connectivity capabilities, and will make it fit the users who desire a reliable device that has high-quality value. The information was leaked by a reliable tech tipster Ishan Agarwal who shared the most important information and renders concerning the Vivo V60e 5G on his Twitter page. He announced the most important specifications including the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, massive 6500mAh battery and 90W speedy charging, two rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor, and design solutions like colour choice and durability.

The leaked photos reveal the Vivo V60e 5G will have a sophisticated, contemporary design just like the regular V60 with the same dual rear cameras positioned vertically with an LED ring light. There will be large vertical Vivo logos, and a hole-shaped selfie camera will be placed in the middle of the screen. The choice of color including Elite Purple and Noble Gold is a premium touch. It is also reported that Vivo is concentrated on durability and provides the phone with the Diamond Shield Glass and assures the IP68 and IP69 certificate ensuring the phone to be dust and waterproof.







Vivo V60e: Performance and battery

The V60e 5G under the hood will have the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which will maintain the reliability of its predecessor, but will push battery performance to an even higher level. A strong 6500mAh battery must provide exemplary backup time to the power users with 90W fast charging to reduce the downtime significantly. These features are a definite improvement over the V50e, particularly when it comes to the customers, who appreciate continuous functionality and rapid charging.

Vivo V60e: Smart features and camera

NFC and an IR blaster will probably come with the V60e 5G, and will serve the needs of technology-sensitive customers who require the flexibility of connecting with various devices. Rumours indicate that it is capable of using the latest Funtouch OS, and provides 3 major updates of the Android OS and 5 years of security patches to ensure long term reliability. Although battery and resilience are in the limelight, a sensible dual rear camera system will be available, consisting of a minimum of 50MP main camera, and the punch-hole front camera that takes selfies and video calls.

Vivo V60e: Expected specifications

Specification Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM + Storage Options 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB Battery 6500mAh, 90W fast charging Camera (Rear) Dual setup, 50MP main sensor Camera (Front) Punch-hole selfie camera Durability IP68/IP69, Diamond Shield Glass Design Noble Gold / Elite Purple colors Software Support 3 Android OS upgrades, 5 years security patches Connectivity NFC, IR Blaster Expected Price Rs28,999 (8+128GB), Rs30,999 (8+256GB), Rs31,999 (12+256GB) Launch Timeline Expected September 2025

Vivo V60e: Price and availability

Vivo may release the V60e 5G in the following versions and price tags:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs28,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs30,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs31,999

It is expected to be launched this month and the phone may be sold in the leading e-commerce and offline stores. V60e 5G appears to have a chance to compete with traditional competitors of OnePlus, iQOO, and Samsung in the Rs30000 category.

In case the claims made in the leaks are not false, customers can expect a phone that offers an extraordinary battery life, fast charging, excellent durability and a sleek design. With the brands challenging the limits at this price, the Vivo V60e 5G will be an interesting alternative to users who cannot afford to sacrifice on functionality or style. Keep a watch on the official unveiling and practical reviews after the launch is available.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.