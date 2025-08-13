Vivo V60 launch in India: Price, features, and specifications

Introducing a new smartphone in the mid-premium category, Vivo V60 will have its Indian Grand launch on August 12, 2025 at 12 PM IST. The Vivo V60 is expected to have the balance of premium design, the flagship level camera technology co-branded with Zeiss and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset that offers superior levels of performance. This device is said to be available on Flipkart, Amazon and official Vivo online store. The V60 is a serious contender against other smartphones by offering high-quality display, excellent AI functionality, and an enormous battery, all at a moderate price. According to the available reports, the gadget is expected to come with meaningful advances on its previous version in terms of display, camera flexibility and Artificial Intelligence. Read further to know about the latest Vivo phone, Vivo V60 launch and other features.

Vivo V60: Design and colours

The Vivo V60 is also slim modern and will have the IP68 and IP69 mark of dust and water resistance. It has three finishes to look good, Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlit Blue with the latter having a distinctive wavy-textured appearance. A triple camera arrangement is placed on the back of the device with a unique arrangement due to its design; two lenses are placed in a pill-shaped island with a third lens placed separate to the lower of the LED flash, making its layout look a step up from the basic configuration.

Vivo V60: Display and visual experience

It is predicted that the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate,which means smooth animation and lively appearance. The extremely thin bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera position in the centre offers a very captivating view that is appropriate both in the consumption of media and in games. The screen has a high capacity in brightness to ensure that it is visible even in harsh sunlight.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 will feature the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which promises up to 27 percent faster CPU, 30 percent faster GPU and 25 percent better gaming efficiency over the predecessor. It is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The device will run its Funtouch OS 15 on Android 15, with AI enhancements that include Gemini Live, AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant and AI Magic Move, to enhance productivity and creativity.

Vivo V60: Camera innovation with Zeiss partnership

Again partnering with Zeiss Optics, Vivo has provided the V60 with a triple rear camera setup, which has 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, 50 megapixel telephoto lens with an IMX882 store, and ultra wide camera. Cameras are meant to have Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, 10X Stage Telephoto, AI Four Season Portrait and Wedding Vlog special mode. The front camera offers 50MP and can be used to take high-resolution selfies as well as 4K video recording, something that content creators and vloggers may enjoy.

Vivo V60: Battery and charging

Vivo V60 is supported by a 6500mAh battery meaning that with the phone, one will be able to use the phone without necessarily carrying out a recharge. Although the fast-charging specifications remain to be announced, the full capacity promises good all-day usage and is a worthy choice by power users and even travellers.

Vivo V60: Specifications

Specification Details Launch Date August 12, 2025 (12 PM IST) Price (Expected) Rs35,999 – Rs39,999 Colours Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue Build & Rating IP68/IP69 dust & water resistance Display 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM Up to 12GB (expandable virtually) Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS (main) + 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto + ultra-wide sensor Front Camera 50MP, 4K video recording Camera Features Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, 10X Stage Telephoto, AI Four Season Portrait, Wedding Vlog Mode Battery 6,500mAh Software Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 AI Tools Gemini Live, AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Magic Move

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.