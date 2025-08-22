Vivo T4 Pro 5G India launch: Premium design, Sony telephoto lens, and big battery power

Vivo has announced the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be the next midrange smartphone in the brand portfolio to launch in India. The latest device combines with the T-series of Vivo that are well known for their special features such as a quad-curved AMOLED screen, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a large 6,500 mAh battery setup, which is powered by the impressive Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Targeting consumers seeking chic styles and high-end hardware, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G should offer notable improvements as compared to the T3 Pro, particularly in battery capacity and camera performance. Read further to know about the launch and other details of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G design and display: Slim, elegant, and Quad-curved

The design of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G can be classified as slim with its 7.53mm body displayed in blue and golden colours on its official Flipkart microsite. The quad-curved AMOLED display offers a high-class viewing experience and Gorilla Glass builds given that extra stay capacity. The back looks unique, where the vertical pill-shaped camera module carries two primary sensors and another sensor and the Aura Light ring in a single module to capture more light in low light conditions.

Vivo T4 Pro: 50MP Sony telephoto, AI photography, productivity features

Optics are a centerpiece of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G specs. The 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom will ensure that consumers have quality pictures and clear zoom images that are considerably higher than the standard wide-angle lens in the segment. It is also packed with AI-enabled photography and productivity features, which help make regular and creative shots easier and smarter.

T4 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and 6,500mAh upgrade

The T4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which offers powerful performance in multitasking and gaming. The 6,500mAh battery in the phone offers an improved battery capacity over the 5,500mAh battery in the T3 Pro and is likely to be of great practical utility to heavy users. Rapid charging, improved heat control, and smooth 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity will make the T4 Pro 5G ready to work, play and travel.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price in India and availability

The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to be priced in India between Rs25,000 to Rs30,000, as a high-end mid-range option. This is consistent with previous T3 Pro pricing, making it high in value for high-end specifications with a newly designed component. Availability for the gadget will be made accessible by Flipkart and popular Vivo retailers after the launch.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Specifications

Feature Vivo T4 Pro 5G (Expected) Launch Date August 26, 2025, 12 pm IST Display Quad-curved AMOLED, Gorilla Glass, slim 7.53mm Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (3x optical zoom), multi-sensor, Aura Light Battery 6,500mAh, fast charging AI Features AI photography, productivity tools Colors Blue, Golden Price (India, expected) Rs25,000 – Rs30,000 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be a rather attractive device in the midrange segment of smartphone market in India, mainly to those customers that want a large battery phone, high-quality display, with dedicated Sony telephoto camera features in a durable and robust package body.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.