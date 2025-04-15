Vivo Watch 5: Features That Will Surprise You

On April 21, 2025, Vivo is expected to introduce the Vivo Watch 5 along with other flagship devices such as the Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, and Vivo Pad SE. Vivo Watch is a great gadget if you are fond of wearable technology. The Vivo Watch 5 promises significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Vivo Watch 3. This latest watch by Vivo is yet to be released. Read further to know what is so special about the Vivo Watch 5.

Vivo Watch 5: Display and Hardware

While there are no confirmations regarding the display size and resolution of the Vivo Watch 5, it is anticipated to be around the same as the Vivo Watch 3, which comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. This is very bright with vibrant colours and deep blacks, ensuring easy visibility even on a bright sunny day. The leather strap gives it an elegant touch and it can be worn casually or formally. It is equipped with a BES2700BP chipset and 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

Key Features of Vivo Watch 5

Here are the features of the latest Vivo Watch.

Battery Life:

The Vivo Watch 5 is one of the most standout features of its impressive battery longevity. On the hardware side, the smartwatch, due to integration of Vivo’s Blue River operating system, offers up to 22 days of battery, in comparison to the 16 days offered by the Watch 3. In doing so, the Watch 5 is ahead of the Xiaomi Watch S3 in terms of endurance.

Weight and Design:

The Vivo Watch 5 is just 32g and has a sleek and lightweight design with a round display, just like its predecessor. The Vivo Watch 5 weighs roughly 32 grams and comes with a lightweight design and a sleek design, which makes it comfortable to wear all day. Multiple finishes of the smartwatch are expected to cater to different style preferences. The right edge contains a crown and a function button for easy navigation.

Health Tracking Features:

Blood Pressure Monitoring:

The health monitoring feature of the smartwatch includes a 30-second blood pressure risk assessment.

Heart Health Monitoring:

In addition to heart health monitoring, it has arrhythmia analysis for people to know more about their heart health.

AI-Backed Running Guidance:

AI backed running guidance features are also included in the Vivo Watch 5 to assist users in optimizing their workouts. The Watch 5 is built for health enthusiasts, who get an AI running coach to tell you how you’re doing, or what you’re doing right or wrong at the moment, and personalized training suggestions. Furthermore, the device provides better heart rate monitoring to ensure users can get adequate and continuous health data while training and during their routines.

Software and AI Assistant:

The smartwatch runs BlueOS out of the box and is compatible with the "Blue Heart Xiao V" AI assistant, providing users with a smart and intelligent user interface. The Watch 5 runs on the Blue River OS, which is optimized for seamless integration with Vivo’s ecosystem of devices. This guarantees a smooth connectivity and synchronization with other Vivo products, improving the general user experience.

Comparison with Vivo Watch 3

Feature Vivo Watch 5 Vivo Watch 3 Battery Life Up to 22 days Up to 16 days Weight 32g 36g (without straps) Blood Pressure Monitoring Supports 30-second risk assessment No blood pressure monitoring feature AI Running Guidance Yes, AI-backed running features No AI-backed running guidance Software BlueOS with Blue Heart Xiao V AI assistant BlueOS Display Expected to be similar to Vivo Watch 3 (1.43-inch AMOLED) 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution

Launch Details

Vivo Watch 5 will be released alongside other Vivo devices on April 21, 2025 in China. However, the pricing details are not yet confirmed, but it is believed to be competitive with other smartwatches available in the market.

Conclusion

The Vivo Watch 5 is expected to come with many great features, but one extremely special feature is its 30-second blood pressure risk assessment. This feature enables users to easily check their blood pressure risk and get a glimpse into their cardiovascular health. The Vivo Watch 5's long battery life complements its running guidance, and health tracking thanks to the assistance of AI. It is, therefore, the best choice for fitness enthusiasts, as well as those who want to keep check of their health.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.