Vivo V50e Launched in India: What’s Good and What’s Not in Vivo Mobile

The latest phone to be launched in India by Vivo is the Vivo V50e, a new entry in Vivo’s popular V50 series. This vivo new model has features that will make the users who love stylish look, powerful cameras and smooth performance get excited. However, there are also a few drawbacks that buyers should keep in mind, even though the V50e has many good things. So here let’s take a look at what is special about the Vivo V50e and makes you think twice before buying the Vivo Mobile.

Vivo New Phone V50e India Launch Price and Offers

Vivo mobile price in India starts from Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and can go up to Rs 30,999 for 8GB + 256GB. Starting April 17, the phone will go on sale in online and offline stores. However, if you purchase it early, there are bank discounts and launch offers that can reduce the price of this vivo 5g mobile, making it a better deal.

What’s Special About the Vivo New Phone V50e?

Now the Vivo V50e also has the wedding portrait studio mode that was previously only available on the higher end Vivo models. With AI features and this mode, users can take professional looking photos with beautiful background blur which is perfect for wedding and event shots.

Vivo new phone packs a 6.77 OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 1800 peak brightness. With this, watching videos and playing games are smooth and vibrant.

The outside of this vivo mobile is also tough. The device comes with IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and SCHOTT glass protection for better durability.

The V50e has a huge 5600mAh battery that can easily last a day and a half. Additionally, it is 90W fast charging compatible as well, so your phone will be charged quickly, no longer needing to wait.

There’s a 50MP front camera for selfies, and a 50MP main camera with OIS at the back along with an 8MP ultra wide lens. It also has an LED aura ring that softly lights up your portrait photos with a creative touch.

What Makes the Vivo Phone V50e a Weak Choice?

Although the vivo V50e has many good features, there are also some points that may not satisfy all users.

Many phones at this price offer dual stereo speakers for better sound quality. The vivo V50e has only a single speaker and that could make a difference while watching a video or playing a game.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a decent chipset, but at this price you can get better performing chipsets on phones like Nothing Phone 3a or Realme P3 Ultra. The vivo mobile may be a bit underpowered for heavy gamers.

Photos zoomed in will not be as sharp because the phone does not have a telephoto lens. At this price segment, competing models have better camera setups.

In some other phones in this range, there is wireless charging, but the vivo new model has super fast wired charging.

While Vivo promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, some other brands, such as Samsung and Google, provide longer support. It could determine how long your vivo phone would be updated.

Should You Buy the vivo 5g mobile V50e?

If you are looking for a stylish vivo 5g mobile with great selfies, a bright display and good battery life, vivo V50e is a good option. The phone also comes with premium touches in the form of wedding portrait features and AI tools. However, if you desire more performance, better sound, or additional camera features, the Nothing Phone 3a, Oppo F29 Pro, or Realme P3 Ultra could be a better value.

If you are going to look for looks, camera, and comfort, choose the vivo new phone, but check your needs carefully before deciding.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.







