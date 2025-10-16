Vivo X300 Pro Camera: Mobile photography sharper than imagination

The Vivo X300 Pro is a continuation of the trend of revolutionising mobile photography that has been going on at Vivo. This flagship is revolutionary to mobile photographers with its collaboration with Zeiss and incorporation of sophisticated imaging devices. Although both the X300 Pro and the vanilla X300 have professional-level optics, the latter, combined with Zeiss Photographer Kit, makes the difference to propel the experience to the next level, making a smartphone a fully fledged creative platform.

Vivo X300 Pro Camera: Hands on experience

Vivo X300 Pro Photographer Kit which is co-engineered with PGYTECH incorporates a seven-piece kit designed to satisfy the demands of the DSLR-like control of an enthusiast buyer. Grip attaches to the phone case and can be connected to it through USB-C, with a battery inside of its own 2300mAh. It has the feel of a professional camera, having a two-stage shutter button, zoom control lever, control dial, and video recording button. The arrangement does not only imitate the physical camera operation rather, it improves the stability, accuracy and ergonomics of the long-shot duration, particularly when the 2.35x Zeiss telephoto extender is used.

Vivo X300 Pro Camera: The Zeiss telephoto extender

The X300 Pro is equipped with an 85mm optical lens that is changed to a 200mm with the addition of the 2.35x teleconverter. The 400mm, 800mm or even 1600mm can be digitally switched in one simple flick of the viewfinder, and is the perfect choice when it comes to shooting wildlife, sports, or just candidly in the street. The extender offers a real optical distance at the same time with high sharpness and contrast which is achieved due to Zeiss T+ lens coating and with accuracy. It is also the first Vivo with the ability to turn on the extender without using a specific camera mode; it is integrated with convenient shortcuts within the viewfinder.



Vivo X300 Pro camera: Camera hardware

Main Sensor: 50MP Sony LYT-828 (wide), f/1.6, 1/1.28" sensor, 1.22um pixel.

Telephoto Lens: 200MP Samsung HPB periscope, 1/1.4 inch sensor, OIS, optical zoom: 3.7x

Sensor Ultra-wide: 50MP Samsung JN1 with 119 deg field of view.

Selfie Camera: 50MP sensor with 4K60fps recording.

Vivo X300 Pro is capable of capturing 8K video at 30fps or 4K video to 120fps with 10-bit Log capture and Dolby Vision HDR. The phone can process colour grading, AI noise reduction, and real-time tone mapping with an unprecedented delicacy with V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips.

Vivo X300 Pro Camera: Smartphone photography, reinvented

The camera of the Vivo X300 Pro isn't merely the technical features of the device, it is a feature of providing experience that can compete with standalone cameras. The system itself is precise at all levels whether one uses the Photographer Kit to have a professional control over the camera or the AI-assisted camera app to take quick shots. The Zeiss partnership, and in-house improvements of Vivo in imaging, has placed the X300 Pro as one of the most all round camera phones, presently.

In other words, the Vivo X300 Pro is not only capturing the moments, but also enables you to create them purposefully, meticulously, and creatively.

