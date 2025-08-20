Vivo X300 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: How a chip changes the phone performance?

Vivo is poised to set new standards in premium smartphones with the upcoming Vivo X300 5G, rumored to arrive with the next-generation MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. According to benchmark leaks and alleged insider information, this phone is set to be a huge step forward- not only compared to the mid-range devices, but even as an improvement of what the current Vivo X200 series packs in the form of the Dimensity 9400. Read further to know the leaked specifications, launch details, and how the Vivo X300 5G with Dimensity 9500 is going to redefine performance.

Vivo X300 5G: What’s new and how it steps ahead

The Vivo X300 5G will reportedly debut the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, a chip designed to push the boundaries of mobile performance. In agreement with X user Ayan Ghosh and recent Geekbench postings, this chipset has a sophisticated octa-core arrangement of one ultra-performance core rated at 4.21GHz, three high-performance cores at 3.5GHz, and four efficiency cores at 2.7GHz. This is augmented by the Mali G1 Ultra MC12 GPU which means that the machine is a monster in terms of mobile gaming and intense multitasking.

Paired with 16GB RAM and Android 16 in test units, the Vivo X300 5G posted eye-catching scores: 7,129 (multi-core) and 2,352 (single-core) on Geekbench. Although there exists the likelihood of prototypes not performing to the same rating as the actual retail units, this is a good taste of what the consumers will expect.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 vs. Dimensity 9400: Vivo X300

Its predecessor MediaTek Dimensity 9400, which is available in Vivo X200, has a 3nm process, and an octa-core configuration comprising a Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz. This was already a flagship-grade processor with fantastic AI computations, gaming and camera capabilities. In case the rumours are true, the Dimensity 9500 will not only be offering considerable boosts in raw performance (and higher clock speeds), but also graphics performance, offering a smoother, lag-free performance that would cater to heavy tasks and next-generation mobile experiences. This, in addition to the highly predicted premium cooling and battery management of the X300, has the potential of establishing a new standard of Android flagships.

Vivo X300 5G: Price expectations and flagship status

The official launch prices have not been determined yet, but Vivo X300 5G price in India is expected to be in the high premium segment, probably more than 54,990 INR to get the base model and even more when it comes to higher storage options. It makes that phone compete with the high-end phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or Apple iPhone 16 pro.

Vivo X300 5G: Specifications

Feature Vivo X300 5G (Leaked/Expected) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 CPU Architecture 1x 4.21GHz, 3x 3.5GHz, 4x 2.7GHz cores GPU Mali G1 Ultra MC12 RAM 16GB (prototype tested) Operating System Android 16 (prototype tested) Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Rear Cameras Triple 50MP setup Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,400mAh, fast charging Build Glass & metal, IP68 rated Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7 Price in India (expected) From Rs54,990 (base model) Launch Date October 14, 2025 (expected)

What is so special in the Vivo X300 5G ?

The new Vivo X300 5G is no mere ordinary upgrade; it is an indication of how quickly the existing performance bar is increasing in Android flagships. With the implementation of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and one of the most RAM and cleanest displays in the market, Vivo X300 5G may maximise AI, camera, and game experiences in a brand-new way. The Geekbench numbers are only the tip of the iceberg: expect to see significant improvements in everyday consumption, housing support over the long term and a chassis to match the flagship aspirations. The Vivo X300 5G will be the gadget to keep an eye on with Indian tech enthusiasts who are in need of actual next-generation technology in their pocket as launch buzz increases.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.