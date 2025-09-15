Vivo X300 Series set to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: What to Expect?

Vivo is preparing a huge flagship announcement this year, with the release of its expected Vivo X300-series, both with the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. According to recent leaks, the official unveiling will be done in China around October 13 just after the National Day holidays. It is the first smartphone in the world to run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SOC. It is the game changer chipset, boasting a huge performance boost, battery life, and AI advancement over the older MediaTek flagships. The Dimensity 9500 is created on an advanced 3nm technology and is expected to achieve rapid speeds, leading graphics in a graphics card, and AI processing that will compete (or perhaps surpass) Qualcomm and Apple. In the case of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, this will imply that users should be able to enjoy a smoother multitasking experience, eye-blowing gaming visions, better photography capabilities, and a future-proofed launch experience. Having Vivo embrace Dimensity 9500 first is a true indication of upgrades- the X300 series is bound to change the way we think of Android flagships in 2025. The recent introduction of the latest Dimensity 9500 chipset is what actually makes the X300 lineup unique as these phones are the first in the world to use this next-generation chipset.

Vivo X300 Series: First phones with Dimensity 9500

The launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC in the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro is expected to bring the mobile performance to an all-new stage. The flagship chipset will compete with the finest offered by Qualcomm and Samsung, as it is expected to deliver the latest speed, energy efficiency, and AI potential in applications and gaming that demand it. Both gadgets are expected to provide users with an uninterrupted and Android flagship level smartphone experience and introduce new standards in the Android flagship industry.

Vivo X300 Series: Display and design

According to leaked information, the Vivo X300 will be equipped with a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE Q10+ display panel, which will provide good image quality and offer a longer battery life. It is a break with the 6.67-inch size that was present in the previous Vivo flagships, as the device is a bit smaller but with the same high-quality screen technology. The X300 Pro takes the step up and delivers an 6.78-inch screen which is perfect to engage in immersive gaming and streaming. Precise requirements of refresh rate and brightness will not be established yet, however, the expectations are high since Vivo has experienced a high level of display excellence.

Vivo X300 Series: Camera hardware

The X300 range of Vivo gives much focus to camera prowess. The two models are also anticipated to have a great 50MP front camera to capture high quality selfies and video calls. Regarding the rear camera configurations, the X300 might have a 200MP Samsung HPB main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-602 periscope lens with advanced optical zoom, and a Samsung JN5 ultra-wide shooter with wide landscapes. The X300 Pro will potentially have a slightly varied yet equally developed selection and the main focus will be on a 50MP primary camera on Sony LYT-828, 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto, and an ultra-wide variant of their own. Such camera configurations are meant to transform the nature of mobile photography to flagship users.

X300 and X300 Pro: Software and battery

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will launch with OriginOS 6, which is built on Android 15 as the latest software that is likely to provide a sophisticated user experience and a wide range of customisation. There will be no battery life requirements, with leaks suggesting a huge 6,000mAh battery in the X300 and 6,500mAh in the Pro. The series will also accommodate 90W wired and wireless charging so that users do not spend so much of their time plugged in but rather spend more time on the go.

Vivo X300 series: Price and India launch possibilities

There is still no official information on Indian pricing and launch date, but unofficial information speculates that the Vivo X300 will cost about Rs.70,000 and the X300 Pro will not be less than Rs.99,999. These numbers indicate a high end positioning of the series, which goes in line with their advanced hardware and novel features. Its international premiere right after the National Day in China may translate to an Indian release in the next quarter as Vivo has been known to roll out flagship releases to overseas markets.

Vivo X300 Series: Specifications

Feature Vivo X300 Vivo X300 Pro Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Display 6.31" 8T LTPO BOE Q10+ 6.78" (Panel type TBC) Front Camera 50MP 50MP Main Rear Camera 200MP Samsung HPB 50MP Sony LYT-828 Periscope Lens 50MP Sony LYT-602 200MP Samsung HPB Ultra-Wide Samsung JN5 Ultra-wide (sensor TBC) Battery 6,000mAh (rumoured) 6,500mAh (rumoured) Charging 90W wired & wireless (rumoured) 90W wired & wireless (rumoured) Software OriginOS 6 based on Android 15 OriginOS 6 based on Android 15 Expected Price Rs70,000 (India, rumoured) Rs99,999 (India, rumoured)

As the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro launch in the near future, Vivo will be able to challenge the Android flagship standards, particularly since it will be the first brand to use the powerful Dimensity 9500 chipset. The move is bound to rock not only China, but also the global markets such as India. Leaks and early specifications being accurate, the X300 series of Vivo promises a breakthrough performance, the best cameras, and long battery life at a high price, and will be one of the industry leaders in 2025. Watch the official announcement next few weeks because the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are making the strongest contenders of the year in flagship Android releases.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.